_edith_foothill_intersection

Crossing Edith Avenue, like the walker in the photo above, pedestrians confront vehicle traffic accelerating to merge onto Foothill Expressway. City officials plan to implement traffic-calming measures along Edith this fall, but any changes to the Foothill-Edith intersection will have to come under the direction of Santa Clara County. 

 Shelly Bowers/Special to the Town Crier

Los Altos city officials plan to implement a new striping plan this fall that could improve traffic safety for cyclists and pedestrians traveling along West Edith Avenue at the downtown’s edge. But some residents think much more must be done.

As part of this year’s annual street resurfacing project, plans include lots of green striping for bikes and refreshed white paint for intersections at First through Fourth streets, Los Altos Avenue and Foothill Expressway.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.