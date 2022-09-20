More than 100 local residents turned out for an informal meeting last week at the Los Altos Community Center to discuss the potential removal of trees along a popular bike and pedestrian path bridging Los Altos and Palo Alto.
City officials were ready to consider at Tuesday’s Los Altos City Council meeting – held after the Town Crier’s print deadline – a renewed maintenance licensing agreement between Los Altos and the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, which owns the land and provides an easement. Los Altos and Palo Alto are allowed use of the property in exchange for maintaining it, and Los Altos is hashing out an agreement for its stretch of the trail that would have the utility remove mature trees as it did with Palo Alto a few years ago.
Nearby residents and frequent users of the half-mile Hetch Hetchy Trail, from Los Altos Avenue to Arastradero Road, have mobilized to protest the tree removal, which may include decades-old oaks that provide shade and natural beauty along both sides of the path. They pointed to the loss of trees on the Palo Alto side of the trail after the city had reached a similar renewed maintenance agreement with SFPUC in 2015.
City Manager Gabriel Engeland, who took questions from the large audience at the community center, offered a full picture of the situation: SFPUC has been after Los Altos to renew a maintenance agreement since 2015. The city is now the only one in the SFPUC’s jurisdiction without one. Further, he said, the city had not been maintaining two of the parcels since 2005 despite having agreed to do so. As the property owner, he noted SFPUC could simply clear-cut the property and fence it off, regardless of any agreement with Los Altos.
SFPUC is dictating removal of trees whose roots could be obstructing maintenance of underground water pipelines and other infrastructure below the trail. Its landscaping maintenance plan calls for clearance of up to 25 feet away from the underground lines, leaving some larger trees subject to the ax.
“We’re here to help,” resident Todd Rasche told city officials at the Sept. 15 community center meeting. “Give the community of Los Altos and yourselves a chance to pull together – we should be together going against SFPUC.”
But the path to a solution might not be so adversarial. Engeland noted, after the resident meeting, that SFPUC officials are willing to work with the city on a compromise plan – as they did with Palo Alto – that could spare some trees.
“SFPUC agreed to add an addendum, and they have provided the language, that would outline the process to review all trees (and) vegetation,” he said Monday after conversations with SFPUC officials. “Things are moving in the right direction.”
The utility confirmed its willingness to work with the city.
“We have already modified our standard right of way policies in response to the city of Los Altos’ concerns to leave as many trees as possible that are not in direct conflict with the pipeline alignment or access to the pipelines,” said SFPUC spokesperson Betsy Lauppe Rhodes.
“We understand that this is a valued amenity for Los Altos residents and appreciate everyone’s support in protecting these two large water transmission pipelines that serve millions of Bay Area residents, including the city of Los Altos.”
SFPUC officials want the agreement signed before working with the city on the vegetation plan. That raised skepticism among some residents at last week’s meeting, who believed that signing the agreement
beforehand would lose all of the city’s leverage in negotiations.
Mike Ellerin, who first alerted residents to the issue, urged the city to work out a plan prior to a signed agreement.
“Why aren’t city officials reaching out to someone (Palo Alto), who’s already gone through this, and learn(ing) from it?” asked the former city parks and recreation commissioner. “Put the SFPUC on notice that we want to have this negotiation, then sign it.”
Rasche called for an advertised public hearing to ensure residents are aware of the plans and for the maintenance agreement to be explained publicly.
“We want to understand the reasoning behind cutting down trees,” he added. “Mature trees do not have deep roots, and no roots have damaged the pipes in the last 30 years, so why now? … We want Los Altos not to sign an agreement until these hearings have taken place and a list of modifications has been agreed to.”
“The right-of-way landscape vegetation guidelines are SFPUC policy that have been in place for decades,” Lauppe Rhodes said. “Tree roots and large trees adjacent to major pipelines risk the integrity of our pipelines. They increase corrosion on the pipeline casing which weaken the pipelines and make them more likely to break. Large trees pose a potential fire risk, and also block necessary overhead clearances needed by large equipment to access and repair the pipelines.”
The issue of which trees would be impacted is unclear. Residents urged discussions with SFPUC to determine exactly where the underground lines are so they would know for sure which trees are endangered.
Alternative solutions
The thought of any tree removal drew immediate opposition from some, especially from longtime residents who have enjoyed the trail without issue for decades.
Carol Kuiper, a Los Altos resident since 1973, recalled a 1974 proposal from the Santa Clara Valley Water District to build a concrete channel along a section of Adobe Creek. Opposition from residents led to an alternative plan.
“We are facing an analogous situation today,” she said. “Alternative solutions can be found to meet the concerns of the SFPUC without degrading the environment of the bike trail.”
Acknowledging the dangers of global warming and the importance of trees, Kuiper added, “If we save the trees, they will save us.”
Resident Don Gardner proposed establishing a “greenbelt” similar to ones in Sunnyvale and Milpitas that cover pipelines carrying SFPUC-controlled water from the Hetch Hetchy Reservoir.
“This plan can be used as part of the negotiations to keep the discussions active and moving forward so that we do not lose access to the property,” Gardner said.
While some cautioned against Los Altos’ side of the path looking like Palo Alto’s, Larry Hoffman of Los Altos noted that what happened with tree removal on the Palo Alto side wasn’t so bad.
“Everyone was up in arms about the disaster that was going to occur along that path,” he said. “Well, it turns out it wasn’t such a disaster. … The PUC clearly did some negotiation with Palo Alto and the eventual outcome was an outcome we can all walk through. Similarly, we’re hearing the PUC could say, ‘You’re not negotiating in good faith with us, so we’re just going to put fences up and you’re not going to walk through this at all.’”
“We’re dealing with a partner that doesn’t think we’re a good partner,” Engeland said. “We, at this point, are down to influence. Can we do what Palo Alto did? That’s the hope. If we sign the license agreement, we have some ability to influence their decision. If we don’t sign the license agreement, they’ll (clear cut).”
