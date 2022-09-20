09_21_22_NEWS_trees_group.jpg

A large group of residents who live near the Los Altos-to-Palo Alto bike path make their feelings known about protecting existing trees along the path. 

 Bruce Barton/Town Crier

More than 100 local residents turned out for an informal meeting last week at the Los Altos Community Center to discuss the potential removal of trees along a popular bike and pedestrian path bridging Los Altos and Palo Alto.

City officials were ready to consider at Tuesday’s Los Altos City Council meeting – held after the Town Crier’s print deadline – a renewed maintenance licensing agreement between Los Altos and the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, which owns the land and provides an easement. Los Altos and Palo Alto are allowed use of the property in exchange for maintaining it, and Los Altos is hashing out an agreement for its stretch of the trail that would have the utility remove mature trees as it did with Palo Alto a few years ago.

_trees_before&after

Above left is a photo of the Los Altos-Palo Alto bike path on the Palo Alto side, prior to clearing of trees and vegetation to protect underground infrastucture. At right is the path today.

