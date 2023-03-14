Averiett and Becker

Josh Becker and Angela Averiett

Police radio communications would be made available to the media and general public under a new bill proposed by State Sen. Josh Becker, whose 13th District includes Los Altos, Los Altos Hills and Mountain View.

Becker introduced Senate Bill 719, The Law Enforcement Communications Transparency Act, which would require law enforcement agencies that elect to encrypt all communications to grant access to all media requests to review the communications within 30 days. The bill closely resembles a measure Colorado adopted in 2020.

