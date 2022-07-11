Mountain View detectives this week announced they solved a 30-year-old murder.
Police arrested Bay Area tech CEO John Kevin Woodward Saturday (July 9) at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York on charges of murdering his roommate’s girlfriend.
Adobe Systems engineer Laurie Houts was found dead in her vehicle in Mountain View in September 1992, with the rope used to kill her still around her neck, according to a statement from the Santa Clara County District Attorney.
Mountain View detectives began re-examining the case in 2020 and resubmitted items from the investigation to the Santa Clara County Crime Lab for analysis. DNA samples from the crime scene matched Woodward’s DNA, according to the DA's statement.
New evidence, combined with evidence from the initial investigation that identified Woodward as a prime suspect, led the DA’s Office to issue a warrant for Woodward’s arrest.
Woodward, 58, president and CEO of Readytech, was tried twice in the 1990s for the murder. Both trials resulted in a hung jury, Mountain View police officials said in a statement.
“In the second trial, the trial judge noted that new evidence would need to be brought forward to re-try Woodward for the crime,” the statement said.
Woodward relocated to the Netherlands after his trials. He is being held in New York while he awaits extradition to California.
