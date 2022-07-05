Los Altos has a new police chief.
City officials Tuesday announced the appointment of Angela Averiett to the position, effective Aug. 1. Averiett succeeds Andy Galea, who retired July 1.
Averiett will oversee a department comprising 32 officers and 17 other personnel. She brings more than 25 years of experience in policing to Los Altos.
Most recently, she is serving as the deputy chief for the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) Police Department— a 200-officer, full-service police department responsible for the safety of 400,000 daily riders across five Bay Area counties.
“Chief Averiett has a proven record as a dynamic and respected leader in public safety,” said City Manager Gabriel Engeland. “She joins Los Altos at a critical time and will advance, listen and lead the discussion on community-oriented policing.”
As deputy chief of BART police, Averiett created, implemented and oversaw the Progressive Policing and Community Engagement Bureau, a bureau committed to launching initiatives that aid individuals within the BART system experiencing homelessness, mental illness or substance abuse.
“I am humbled to serve the Los Altos community as the police chief and eager to get to work,” Averiett said in a statement. “My commitment to safety, accountability, fairness, and equity will strive to ensure the well-being of all who live, work and travel through Los Altos.”
A major portion of Averiett’s career took place in Hayward, where she rose in the ranks from records clerk to lieutenant. In her 22 years with the Hayward community, Averiett served in the patrol and traffic divisions, and the internal affairs, community policing, and special duty (gang) units. She was also team leader for critical incident stress management and peer support as well as assistant team leader for the crisis (hostage) negotiations unit.
Averiett’s track record shows a career devoted to tackling neighborhood problems through collaborative partnerships.
“I firmly believe in forming collaborative relationships where everyone has a voice,” she said. “I am enthusiastic and confident that together we can work to achieve common goals by building upon the strong foundation of the current city government.”
Averiett holds a bachelor’s degree in leadership and organizational studies from St. Mary's College in Moraga. She also graduated from the Alameda County Leadership Academy and the Los Angeles PD Leadership Academy.
Watch for more coverage of this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments