Local residents will be voting on two measures on the June 7 ballot: Measures A and G.
Measure A
Measure A, from the Santa Clara Valley Water District Board of Directors, bids to increase board members’ term limits from three four-year terms to four. It requires a simple majority to pass. Board members split 4-3 on the measure back in February. Gary Kremen, whose District 7 includes Los Altos, Los Altos Hills and Mountain View, supported it.
Those in favor cited the need to retain experienced board members in the wake of major issues facing the district, most notably an ongoing water shortage. They also justified the $3.2 million cost for the ballot measure, saying that millions more would be saved by holding less-frequent elections.
But opponents claimed the language of the measure – specifically “to limit” board members to four terms – was deceptive, when in fact the board was expanding the term limits.
The measure has come under fire from local leaders and the media. A recent Mercury News editorial railed against it as “blatantly deceptive.”
Measure G
South Los Altos residents will be voting on Measure G, a $275 million bond measure from the Fremont Union High School District that needs 55% of the vote to pass. The measure would fund classroom and other facilities upgrades.
Some students who live in south Los Altos attend Homestead High School, within the FUHSD boundary.