ALPR File Photo (copy)

Forty automatic license plate readers, like the one pictured above, are operating in the town of Los Altos Hills.

Los Altos Hills has hesitantly decided to continue its use of 40 automated license plate readers throughout town after a one-year review of the system.

The town installed 10 cameras in November and December 2021 as part of a pilot program approved the previous April to address a spike in crime; the remaining 30 cameras went up in January 2022. Initially the review period was supposed to last 60 days, but town officials agreed to extend that timeline to a year to adequately assess the system’s success.

