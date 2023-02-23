Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Los Altos Hills has hesitantly decided to continue its use of 40 automated license plate readers throughout town after a one-year review of the system.
The town installed 10 cameras in November and December 2021 as part of a pilot program approved the previous April to address a spike in crime; the remaining 30 cameras went up in January 2022. Initially the review period was supposed to last 60 days, but town officials agreed to extend that timeline to a year to adequately assess the system’s success.
According to a town staff report, there have been five cases where the ALPR system resulted in solving open cases since its launch, seven arrests and 10 wanted vehicles/plates located, but no residential burglary cases were solved by the ALPR system.
Los Altos Hills City Council members at their Feb. 16 meeting showed concern about the amount of money spent versus the benefit the system was bringing the town. The cost of continued use of the cameras totals $100,000 ($2,500 each), but the bigger cost comes with the investigative service hours by local law enforcement.
“We’re on track to spend about $280,000 in overages on our sheriff’s contract to follow up and investigate the thousands of hits that we get on the ALPR system,” said town management analyst Cody Einfalt.
Councilmember Kavita Tankha questioned the success of the cameras in preventing crime and suggested hiring a consultant to do a cost-benefit analysis of the program, but Councilmember George Tyson urged the council to act expeditiously instead of drawing out the process by spending money on a consultant, noting that the town is currently in a good enough financial position to continue the program, especially considering that it spends less per capita on policing than other comparable local cities.
Tyson promoted the idea of increased community involvement to better address the rising number of burglaries in the town.
“Let’s engage our citizens – as in community policing, Neighborhood Watch. Have them help be the eyes and ears,” he said. “But let’s make sure that we take moves right now while there’s such a high degree of concern to make sure we’re doing the best for our citizens. We’re in a position where we can afford to do certain things, and I think we need to.”
A rise in the rate of burglaries in 2020 inspired the decision to introduce the ALPR technology in town, partnering with Flock Safety. The number of burglaries dropped in 2021, only to shoot back up to a record of 132 burglaries last year.
Public commenters via email were largely in support of the cameras, expressing extreme discomfort at the spate of recent burglaries and urging the council to keep or expand the program.
The city of Los Altos is also considering installing cameras from Flock. Police Chief Angela Averiett is scheduled to present a proposal to install 10 ALPRs throughout the city to the city council Tuesday.
