AT&T officials appealed a U.S. District Court judge’s decision to dismiss the company’s wireless lawsuit against the city of Los Altos.

The telecommunications giant filed the appeal Sept. 16 with the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeal after Judge Edward J. Davila Aug. 22 sided with the city and against AT&T and Verizon Wireless.

David Lustig

I don't know the specifics of what the carriers want and what the city doesn't want. I do know that much of Los Altos is a dead zone for cellular data. I can't imagine how art fair merchants are able to process purchases when I can't get email on Main Street.

