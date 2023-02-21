As Turkey continues to recover from 7.6 and 7.8 magnitude earthquakes that have left an estimated 42,000 people dead and buildings leveled, Los Altos leaders explained how the city’s infrastructure is prepared to withstand a catastrophic natural disaster.
California began fine-tuning its building code after the 1971 magnitude 6.5 San Fernando Earthquake, according to the California Seismic Safety Commission, and continued to add specifications to the code as larger earthquakes occurred. The code outlines minimum requirements for the construction of new buildings, aiming to prevent building collapse and save lives.
Los Altos, located near the Monte Vista, San Andreas and Stanford faults, is an old town with equally old buildings, said Nick Zornes, the city’s development services director. Given their age, many of the buildings don’t meet current seismic standards.
“The majority of buildings in Los Altos are over 30 years old, many of which would not meet the minimum requirement of seismic safety … as those code designs (are) for ‘new’ buildings as of today,” Zornes said in an email. “Some of the construction methods are similar but new requirements are much more specific.”
The ’71 earthquake left 64 dead and 2,543 injured, and damages totaled approximately $553 million. In the aftermath of widespread destruction, concrete detailing was added to the California Building Code.
Specifications and improvements protecting multilevel structures such as apartments or homes with weak floors because of missing or window-heavy walls were added to the code in 1989 after the magnitude 6.9 Loma Prieta quake.
Five years later, officials included welded steel-frame detailing in the code after the magnitude 6.7 Northridge Earthquake.
With each new addition to the code, fewer deaths occurred; 63 and 57 people died in the Loma Prieta and Northridge quakes, respectively.
Zornes specified that buildings constructed under the evolving building code will not necessarily prevent damage; the code is intended to make buildings more resilient and mitigate any damage or collapse that could cause building inhabitants immediate harm.
“Regardless of what seismic proofing is done to a building, all buildings new and old will possibly sustain some damage; whether that is cosmetic or structural depends on the building design and the strength of the earthquake,” he said. “The ultimate goal of any seismic code requirements is for life safety. Buildings may be damaged, but the first and main priority is that no life is lost due to an earthquake.”
The city of Los Altos does not have additional earthquake building requirements other than the California Building Code, according to Zornes, and the integrity of the buildings rests on multiple factors.
“All new buildings and additions to buildings must comply with all components of the California Building Code,” he said. “And this is reviewed by in-house city staff and third-party consultants that review it for structural and nonstructural code compliance.”
Finding faults: What they are, where they are and how they inflict damage
The Los Altos area is surrounded by seismic faults. Faults, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, are fractures or clusters of fractures of rocks within the earth’s crust. The fractures allow for movement between the parts of the earth’s crust that is divided. While some movements may be gradual, some movements can cause earthquakes.
The California Geological Survey reports that there are “hundreds” of identified faults, but only a couple hundred of them are considered potentially hazardous. Don Drysdale, CGS spokesperson, said many faults in California are considered inactive.
“Many faults in California have not moved in tens of thousands to millions of years and are unlikely to produce earthquakes in the near future,” he said. “Faults that have produced multiple earthquakes in the past approximately 11,000-12,000 years, such as the San Andreas Fault, are considered the most active and more likely to produce large earthquakes in the future.”
He added that some earthquakes, including the 1994 Northridge Earthquake that resulted in 57 deaths, 8,700 injuries and up to $40 billion in damages, result from blind thrust faults, which are faults that aren’t evident from the earth’s surface or included in any fault maps.
Los Altos is sandwiched between the Stanford and Monte Vista faults, and the San Andreas Fault is less than 13 miles west. The San Andreas Fault last produced an earthquake in Parkfield in 2004, according to the California Earthquake Authority.
“The rule of thumb is the longer a fault, the larger the maximum size of the earthquake it can produce,” Drysdale noted. “That’s why the San Andreas Fault, roughly 800 miles in length, is considered so dangerous.”
Danger, and infrastructure damage specifically, is not limited to an earthquake’s size; it also relates to the resiliency of buildings, he added.
“‘Damage’ is related not only to an earthquake’s size, but the proximity of buildings and infrastructure and how well designed a structure is to resist the effects of earthquake shaking and ground deformation,” he said. “A magnitude 7.1 quake in a sparsely populated area might not cause a lot of damage, but a magnitude 6.9 earthquake under a heavily populated area – as was the case in the 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake – can cause many fatalities and injuries, plus billions of dollars in damage.”
Drysdale added that fault ruptures, or when the earth’s surface shifts horizontally or vertically due to fault activity, can cause damage including destroyed buildings and foundations. Other sources of damage include how the surrounding soil responds during a quake.
“Earthquakes can also cause landslides and liquefaction,” he said. “In liquefaction, heavy shaking causes groundwater to rise to the surface, turning sandy soils mushy so they cannot support buildings and infrastructure.”
To determine whether a location is within a fault zone or at risk of liquefaction or landslides, visit maps.conservation.ca.gov/cgs/EQZApp/app.
