LAH Council

Screenshot from Dec. 15 Los Altos Hills City Council meeting

New Los Altos Hills Mayor Linda Swan, right, congratulates, from left, longtime volunteers Jitze Couperus, Carol Gottlieb and Duffy Price, with an assist from Councilmember Kavita Tankha, second from right. New Vice Mayor Stanley Q. Mok sits behind on the dais.

Los Altos Hills leaders recognized four longtime volunteers during the city council’s reorganization meeting Dec. 15.

The meeting, which saw the appointment of Mayor Linda Swan and Vice Mayor Stanley Q. Mok, included salutes to Jitze and Nancy Couperus, Carol Gott-lieb and Duffy Price. Each was recognized for community involvement dating back more than 30 years.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.