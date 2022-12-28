Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Screenshot from Dec. 15 Los Altos Hills City Council meeting
New Los Altos Hills Mayor Linda Swan, right, congratulates, from left, longtime volunteers Jitze Couperus, Carol Gottlieb and Duffy Price, with an assist from Councilmember Kavita Tankha, second from right. New Vice Mayor Stanley Q. Mok sits behind on the dais.
Los Altos Hills leaders recognized four longtime volunteers during the city council’s reorganization meeting Dec. 15.
The meeting, which saw the appointment of Mayor Linda Swan and Vice Mayor Stanley Q. Mok, included salutes to Jitze and Nancy Couperus, Carol Gott-lieb and Duffy Price. Each was recognized for community involvement dating back more than 30 years.
Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian, whose District 5 includes Los Altos Hills, was on hand to administer oaths of office to Swan and Mok, as well as to council members Kavita Tankha and George Tyson. Both ran for re-election this year, but the council election was canceled due to the lack of challengers.
Bob Jonsen, newly elected county sheriff, attended the meeting to offer council members congratulations. The town contracts with the Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services.
Swan included in her remarks appreciation for her fellow council members and town staff.
“They’re all great to work with, and we’ve done a lot of work and done a lot of great things the past couple years working together,” she said.
Both Swan and Mok were elected to the council in 2020.
“We’re all thinking together, we’re acting as a team,” Mok added. “And going forward for the next year is going to be very difficult because we have a number of very, very difficult items to go through. So we have the best team possible in place now and I’m very, very happy to be part of it.”
Swan praised the Couperuses, volunteers since 1976, for their longtime, ongoing work. Jitze, currently on the town’s Planning Commission is known as the go-to guy for town history, among his talents. Nancy is best known for the establishment of Westwind Community Barn and a horse-riding program for children with disabilities.
Gottlieb, who started her work in 1977, was commended for her involvement and dedication to the town’s pathways system, as well as for helping to retain the Hills’ rural environment.
Price, a town volunteer since 1990, was in charge of producing the town’s newsletter for 16 years. She said she worked on campaigns across nine elections “and won them all.” She also serves with the Los Altos Hills County Fire District.
Price is currently involved in a
movement to challenge state-mandated numbers assigned to cities for new housing, numbers she claims are “rigged.” Los Altos Hills’ assigned target is 489 housing units over the next eight years for the next housing element cycle.
Tyson, outgoing mayor for 2022, remarked: “A lot of people have asked me what it’s like to be mayor, and I say you might look at our town and say, well, it’s simpler than many other towns. But one thing that makes it more complicated is we have so many capable, experienced residents that expect a lot, and so we know we have to have our best game going, because they are so capable, and they’re so involved, and that’s what makes it good as well.”
Fellow council members took the opportunity to compliment Tyson on his past year as mayor.
“He is gentle, he is firm. He gets things done, but in a gentle, kind and amazing demeanor,” Tankha said.
Added Swan: “George keeps the meetings flowing and on time, and we’re out of here a lot earlier than we used to be, and it’s wonderful.”
