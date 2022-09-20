_GBI_logo
Courtesy of the City of Mountain View

Mountain View has opened the application period for its guaranteed income pilot program, Elevate MV.

The program will provide $500 monthly to 166 Mountain View families for two years, with no strings attached. The program aims to serve a dual purpose: alleviating poverty for the city’s lowest-income families and providing the city data on how to fight poverty in the future.

