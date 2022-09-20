Mountain View has opened the application period for its guaranteed income pilot program, Elevate MV.
The program will provide $500 monthly to 166 Mountain View families for two years, with no strings attached. The program aims to serve a dual purpose: alleviating poverty for the city’s lowest-income families and providing the city data on how to fight poverty in the future.
The application period is open through midnight Sunday. The city expects to begin payments in December.
“Right now, it really is about getting the money in the hands of people that need it, and over the next few years we’re really going to study hopefully the positive effects and how that helps lift people out of poverty,” said City Manager Kimbra McCarthy.
The only requirements are that families make less than 30% of the area median income and live in Mountain View. Residents are eligible regardless of their immigration documentation or housing status, so unhoused residents and residents living in oversized vehicles qualify for the program.
After Councilmember Margaret Abe-Koga proposed the guaranteed income program in 2021, the city gathered partners and more than $2 million in funding, including a $100,000 grant from Silicon Valley Community Foundation, to support it.
As part of the program, the city will gather input from “lived experience advisers” like Mountain View resident Paula Perez.
“I am in direct contact with our community; that allows me to hear and know these experiences very closely,” Perez said. “This program will invest in the economic
empowerment of extremely low-income families by addressing the inequity of income and wealth in our society.”
Perez, who co-founded the Mountain View Solidarity Fund to help struggling residents during the pandemic, said the monthly guaranteed income checks will provide much-needed support for low-income residents.
“This benefit will bring peace of mind to families and no doubt will improve their mental and physical health,” she said. “As a result, we will have healthier families and communities.”
Mayor Lucas Ramirez emphasized the need for the program at a launch event Sept. 15.
“Breaking the cycle of poverty isn’t simple, and that’s why Mountain View is on the forefront of trying innovative approaches to solve difficult issues,” he said.
Assemblymember Marc Berman pointed out the Bay Area’s income inequality at the event.
“We all know that we live in two Silicon Valleys,” Berman said. “We have constituents who have attained enormous wealth, sums of money that they could never spend in their lifetime. But more common is the constituent who hardly makes enough to afford a roof over their head and food on the table no matter how hard they work.”
Program partners include Community Services Agency, Community Financial, Mayors for a Guaranteed Income and the Center for Guaranteed Income Research at the University of Pennsylvania.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments