Los Altos Mayor Anita Enander presented a proclamation to Bill Bassett, commander of local American Legion Post 558, at an April 6 event, “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans 2022,” held at the Legion Hall on First Street. The special event was co-hosted by Post 558 and the Los Altos Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution. The event marked Vietnam Veterans Day, commemorated March 29, and Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Day, March 30. March 29, 1973, is recognized as the day the last U.S. combat troops departed Vietnam.
Bassett, a Vietnam War veteran, related a moving story about his experience in Vietnam and getting to come home. He said that when he returned home, no one asked him about or thanked him for his service. Bassett then gave a warm welcome to the vets, who in turn gave Bassett his long-awaited “welcome home.” Enander noted her father was a veteran and pointed out that 11 Vietnam War veterans from Los Altos did not return. More than 70 persons attended the event.