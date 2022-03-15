Nearly lost amid all the new multistory condominium construction along First Street is one of the oldest structures in town: a modest one-story building, home to the local American Legion Post, that played a vital role in Los Altos history and continues to contribute in the city’s present.
The American Legion Hall, located at 347 First St., received unanimous approval from the Los Altos City Council March 8 for a historical landmark designation. Such a designation ensures the 82-year-old building will not be demolished and redeveloped.
“Everyone around us wants to buy us,” said Post 558 Commander Bill Bassett. “We don’t want money, we want preservation.”
Built in 1940, just two years after the local Post’s establishment in 1938, the 3,920-square-foot Legion Hall served as a primary meeting spot for early Los Altos leaders as they worked toward the city’s 1952 incorporation.
“It’s quite possible that if we didn’t have a hall, we wouldn’t have a city,” Bassett said. “All of our founders met there.”
The structure, built for $3,300 with the help of World War I veterans, is on a cement foundation with wood framing, a pitched roof, exterior wood siding and lath and plaster on the interior. Inside is a large gathering hall with natural wood, a vaulted ceiling and a stone fireplace.
To designate a property or structure a city landmark, it must be more than 50 years old and have “historic integrity” in the areas of design, setting, materials, workmanship and historical significance.
According to a city staff report, “The Hall functioned as the town’s de facto town hall building and held town forum meetings. Future Senator Alan Cranston and other prominent community members of Los Altos met there regularly. With nowhere for the townspeople to meet, the Legion Hall … became the central meeting area for all of the town’s political, civic, and social events. The American Legion Hall was the meeting place for all the city functions prior to Los Altos becoming an official city.”
According to city records, the Legion Hall functioned as a “town hall building” up until the time the city’s civic center was occupied in 1959.
Preserving a landmark
The facility continues to be used for Legion meetings and events, as well as rental space. Eagle Scouts also use cupboard space for storage of emergency preparedness materials.
Bassett said the community uses the building four to five days a week, with activities ranging from Zumba classes to bar mitzvahs.
He said the historical designation will allow the Legion to pursue funding for needed building improvements, such as a new roof. Landmark status also would require permission from the city for any exterior remodel, no matter who owns the property.
Last week’s council approval caps a four-year effort by the Legion, in partnership with the city, to secure the historical designation. A previous council agreed to provide funding to help with the process. The pandemic delayed that process, but the city’s Historical Commission recommended approval in January, prompting the council’s review last week.
Although the council was supportive of the designation, Vice Mayor Sally Meadows suggested the building’s look could be improved through restoration of original building materials.
“We can’t see that (historical importance) when we look at the building,” she said.
But Councilmember Lynette Lee Eng reflected the council’s unanimous approval in noting the hall’s importance in Los Altos history.
“Everything we’ve heard tonight really demonstrates how important this landmark status means for our city,” she said.
Bassett said he received positive feedback from passersby as they saw signage in front of the American Legion building about the historical preservation efforts. He said one person told him, “Thank goodness, we’re finally going to preserve
something.”