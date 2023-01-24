Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Subscribers support the Los Altos Town Crier – please log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for reading!
Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Many hazards come with driving in the rain: visibility, tire traction and slippery conditions from motor oil pushed to a road’s surface. But even after gray skies turn blue, some post-rain roads continue to pose threats to vehicles, including potholes.
When the pavement sub-base, or top layer, can no longer support traffic weight, potholes form, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.
The pavement top layer can become saturated when moisture such as rain seeps into the pavement sub-base cracks and doesn’t adequately drain into the underlying soil. Fluctuations in temperature and freezing-thawing cycles within the pavement cause even more cracking and pavement lifting.
Traffic and heavy vehicles can press the weakened pavement into the loose soil below, resulting in potholes.
Skip’s Tire and Auto Repair Center at 317 First St. in Los Altos has seen an increase over the past few weeks in customers with car damage related to potholes, said Skip’s manager Nicholas Williams.
He estimated that 30 people come in every month – approximately one customer per day – with a range of damages, including tire problems, bent tie rods and suspension issues.
Who is responsible for such damages is disputable, and city of Los Altos public information officer Sonia Lee said the city does not comment on issues of liability.
The city’s 2021-2022 street resurfacing project, which cost approximately $1.6 million, was set to be completed last month, but work has yet to wrap up because of the poor weather conditions, Lee said.
The project – paid for by the city’s gas tax and Capital Improvement Program, the county’s Measure B transportation tax and the state’s Road Repair and Accountability Act – includes mill and fill, dig-outs and microsurfacing to 51 city streets.
“Any potholes that are within the streets on the list will be fixed,” Lee said. “Other potholes – outside of the streets listed – will be repaired separately.”
No damage has been found on the streets already resurfaced through the project, she added.
“No potholes or cracks have been identified in the newly resurfaced areas,” Lee said. “If this occurs, it would be unusual and would be repaired before the project is closed out.”
The city collects data and reports on street conditions before assessing which streets should be evaluated for repairs, Lee noted. After notification, potholes are repaired within 24 hours, according to the Los Altos Public Works Frequently Asked Questions webpage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments