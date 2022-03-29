A 90-unit, all-affordable housing project – a first for Los Altos – is on schedule to come before the city’s Planning Commission and City Council in early summer. But it nearly got derailed last week over a 2015 city ordinance.
EAH Housing, developers of the Santa Clara County-led effort to build the five-story, 64-foot-high complex at 330 Distel Circle, asked for – and received – an exemption to the Los Altos story-pole ordinance at the March 22 council meeting.
It wasn’t easy.
The council voted 3-2 to grant the exemption, and residents who spoke at the meeting were also divided on the issue. Discussion spilled over into the pros and cons of the ordinance itself, which requires developers to erect poles at project sites outlining height, bulk and mass.
Vice Mayor Sally Meadows, along with councilmembers Neysa Fligor and Jonathan Weinberg, voted for the exemption, while Mayor Anita Enander and Councilmember Lynette Lee Eng voted against it.
According to Weldon Jordan, senior vice president of real estate development for San Rafael-based EAH Housing, the project is dependent on public funding, and the estimated $90,000-$100,000 needed to erect the poles would cause delays that could undermine the process. He also pointed to logistical problems in that 330 Distel is still currently occupied by the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District. The county takes over ownership of the property in June.
Midpen officials don’t anticipate moving to their new office location at 5050 El Camino Real until June at the earliest, so Jordan maintained that erecting poles around a populated building constitutes a “health and safety” risk.
Jordan emphasized a process over the past year that included community workshops focused on the project.
“The height and density have been discussed, and the reason we are bringing this up, obviously, is because some of the intent of the story poles is to show height, to show bulk and mass,” he said.
Virtually everyone who spoke at last week’s meeting agreed that the project itself was a good addition to Los Altos. But supporters of the story poles argued they are necessary to give residents a true sense of the size of the building. In addressing the safety issue, Lee Eng asked the developers if they could meet halfway by erecting poles and signage on the roof of the current building.
Jordan said he was willing to discuss alternatives, but he could not commit.
Meadows also cited the intrusion of guide wires used to anchor the poles, and noted a “startling percentage of failure with poles falling.”
EAH officials suggested signage at ground level that would feature illustrations of the finished product. But story-pole proponents said the images did not reflect reality.
In her motion to approve the exemption, Fligor also asked city staff to work with EAH Housing to “create alternatives that show different angles of the building and dimensions, including eye-level renderings.”
