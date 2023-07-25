Public Safety Building

Mountain View’s Public Safety Building, built in 1980, is up for replacement under current plans.

Although Mountain View’s new Public Safety Building is in the conceptual design and planning stages – including determining where funding will come from – if the project were to progress at the rate it has been, it would take approximately four years for the building to come to fruition.

The existing Public Safety Building, the 4.3-acre Police and Fire Administration facility at 1000 Villa St., houses police department operations, fire department administration, the Emergency Operations Center, emergency dispatch (911 call center) and support staff.

