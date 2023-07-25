Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Although Mountain View’s new Public Safety Building is in the conceptual design and planning stages – including determining where funding will come from – if the project were to progress at the rate it has been, it would take approximately four years for the building to come to fruition.
The existing Public Safety Building, the 4.3-acre Police and Fire Administration facility at 1000 Villa St., houses police department operations, fire department administration, the Emergency Operations Center, emergency dispatch (911 call center) and support staff.
The current Public Safety Building opened in 1980, six years before the state passed the Essential Services Building Seismic Safety Act, which required local governments to more closely oversee the design and construction of fire, police and emergency operations and communication facilities.
“We were already within the first 10 years of the building being opened, not meeting the latest sites, safety, seismic stent, seismic safety standards for an essential services building,” said Dawn Cameron, Mountain View public works director. “But even as time has gone on, there have been other seismic standards that we’re not quite meeting, even for traditional commercial buildings. So we’ve been working toward wanting to replace and upgrade this building.”
Because of the timing, Cameron said, the building is outdated and doesn’t meet essential service requirements.
The city identified the need for a new building two decades ago, she added, and later the building’s seismic stability wasn’t the only issue.
Concerns also mounted, according to city council reports dating back nearly a decade, about the building’s size being insufficient to accommodate the city’s emergency and public safety operations.
“We have noted that the building is really undersized for public safety operations,” Cameron said. “(The operations have) really grown and changed since 1980.”
While remodeling the facility was an option, the building’s concrete block walls and complex layout – including window and roofing systems and skylights – would have made the project costlier than constructing a new building.
“We just found that it became infeasible and impractical to try to work with the existing building,” Cameron said.
But funding of the estimated $160 million project and a finalized design are needed before construction of the new building, which is still in the conceptual design phase.
Cameron said the current timeline of the planned building’s completion, which will take approximately four years, hinges on the city identifying a source of funding.
“Right now, our plan is we’re going to continue through conceptual design into final design, to get the building ready to go into construction, and we expect that to take another 18 months or so of time, two years at the most,” she said. “And during that time, the city is exploring options, revenue options, for funding the construction of the building. If the city is able to identify funding for constructing the building, it will take about 18 months to construct. So we estimate from today, if the funding is lined up, we could break ground in about two years and be finished within two years after that.”
Los Altos plans
Los Altos recently received $500,000 from the state, with help from Assemblymember Marc Berman, to retrofit the Los Altos Community Center so that it can house the Emergency Operations Center. The project is currently in the design planning phase, and needed retrofitting will include electrical repairs and upgrades, as well as acquiring a generator and communication equipment.
Los Altos City Manager Gabriel Engeland said the city is moving forward with the final design piece – the placement and sizing of the generator. The generator will power the EOC, the community center and the Los Altos Youth Center.
The Los Altos City Council July 11 approved a $75,583 EOC design agreement between the city and Noll & Tam Architects and Planners to evaluate an upsized generator for the community center and the youth center, which is being converted to additional city office space.
Currently, there are no specific plans to renovate or replace the Los Altos police station, according to Nick Zornes, Los Altos development services director.
“There is an overarching desire of the community to support the police department, which may result in a new building or in a renovation of the existing,” he said. “They are currently exploring funding opportunities for this specific project if it were to proceed in the future. For any future project at the police department, the city will have to complete plans, which would involve an architect/engineer consultant(s); the community would be aware of that in the future when we proceed with the project.”
The city conducted a survey last year that showed 66% support for improving police and fire facilities. Council members last year briefly considered a ballot measure to fund a new station before determining they needed more time to plan and stategize.
The council decided not to proceed before the November 2024 election.
Police personnel have said the current station, built in 1967, is too small, and its basement, where emergency communications equipment is stored, is prone to flooding.
