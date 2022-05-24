A job well done

 Skip to main content
Los Altos resident Tim Choi, left, and his sons Josiah and Nathan high-five Los Altos police officer Brent Butler after they brought him and other officers water and snacks while they worked traffic control on El Monte Avenue after a large tree fell across the road May 12. In return, Butler gave the boys police stickers. Butler, who has been with the department 28 years, is retiring in July. His retirement party is scheduled July 20 at the Los Altos Community Center.

