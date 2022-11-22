11_23_22_COVER_pacificcrest.jpg

Veronika Smilak of Los Altos jumps for joy as she takes on the personal challenge of hiking the 220-mile Pacific Crest Trail in September in recognition of her 50th birthday.

 Courtesy of Veronika Smilak

On their 50th birthday, many people choose to celebrate by taking a vacation or throwing a party with friends and family.

Veronika Smilak took the road less traveled – literally.

11_23_22_COVER_pacificcrest2.jpg

Veronika Smilak finds a sign of encouragement along the Pacific Crest Trail.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.