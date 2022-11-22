On their 50th birthday, many people choose to celebrate by taking a vacation or throwing a party with friends and family.
Veronika Smilak took the road less traveled – literally.
The Los Altos resident commemorated the half-century mark by hiking the Pacific Crest Trail. Smilak’s birthday gift to herself was the time it took to complete the 220-mile journey: 22 days.
She got a late start – her birthday was Jan. 3, but she didn’t begin the trek until Labor Day – and finished Sept. 24.
“Since it was my 50th birthday, I just decided to milk it (for the whole year),” Smilak said.
As an assistant scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 37, this wasn’t Smilak’s first foray into the wild. Her longest hike before this was up Mount Whitney, which is more than 20 miles round-trip. That was in 2004, however.
The Pacific Crest Trail was taking it to another level. Prior to embarking on her pre-mapped route, Smilak hiked three different sections of the trail for training purposes.
“I just needed a lot of mental preparation,” she said.
Then, after packing a hefty backpack with 40 pounds of food, water, clothes for every type of weather and a first-aid kit, Smilak began her trip from Emerald Bay in South Lake Tahoe. In just more than three weeks, she finished her hike at Devil’s Postpile National Monument near Mammoth Mountain.
Smilak may have done it alone, but she wasn’t lonely.
“Never,” she said. “I never thought I was lonely, even though I was all by myself.”
The mother of two sons, Smilak said she needed some time to herself and appreciated the tranquility. She returned to Los Altos rejuvenated.
“I didn’t even realize that there was so much noise around me,” she said. “It’s 7:30 a.m., and even the birds were quiet (on the trail).”
In the cool evenings, after a long day of hiking anywhere from 8 to 10 miles, Smilak said she would find the “best spot” in an area surrounding a lake. She spent the hours before bed cooking dinner, swimming and even playing poker.
“That’s how you know you’re truly alone – when you’re playing poker against yourself,” Smilak said with a laugh.
Adventurous spirit
Her independent, adventurous nature was evident at a young age. At 15, Smilak said she was organizing unsupervised canoe camping trips with her brother and a few best friends.
“We learned how to budget and plan for food for six to eight of us for a few weeks, plan meals that wouldn’t need refrigeration (and) learned how to make paddles from bark and wood if we ever lost one,” she said.
Along the Pacific Crest Trail, Smilak obtained food, water and other necessities every five days at resupply stations, pre-ordering weeks in advance.
Although alone for most of the journey, Smilak said she did encounter others hiking the entire trail, or sections of it.
“The thru-hikers or section hikers were always the nicest people,” she said. “We would exchange information and give advice, especially those who were northbound, since I was southbound.”
Fellow hikers gave Smilak her trail name – “Veri Rocky,” a combination of her Slovenian nickname Veri, and “Rocky” because she “would never use toilet paper,” she jokingly confessed.
They may not have been with her, but Smilak credits the friends she camped and canoed with as a teen for fostering the adventurous spirit that led her to take on the Pacific Crest Trail at age 50.
“I think it takes having friends who also have a sense of adventure, who are risk takers and who have the ability and willingness to go way outside of one’s comfort zone,” she said. “The rewards are worth it.”
