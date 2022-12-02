A 64-year-old Los Altos woman is recovering from major facial injuries after a 97-year-old Cupertino man hit her with his car as she crossed the intersection of Arboretum Drive and Foothill Expressway last month, according to the Los Altos Police Department.
Officers responded to the incident at 2:56 p.m. Nov. 22. They found the man was traveling southbound on Arboretum when he made a left turn through Foothill, where the woman was lawfully crossing the street. The driver told officers he did not see the pedestrian crossing the street.
