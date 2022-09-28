Three incumbents and two challengers are vying for three open seats on the seven-member Mountain View City Council in the Nov. 8 election, and this year’s race centers largely on how the city will cope with growth.
Incumbents Alison Hicks, Ellen Kamei and Lucas Ramirez, all of whom joined the council in 2019, face candidates Justin Cohen and Li Zhang.
The elected council members will take office shortly after the council approves the city’s housing element, leaving them with the task of implementing a plan to add 14,000 housing units to the city by 2031.
As the city prepares for a period of intense growth, council members will balance the needs of the city’s longer-term residents and an influx of newcomers. Massive growth in housing also will require updated infrastructure, from parks to transportation.
The Town Crier interviewed the candidates to discuss their approaches to guiding the future of Mountain View.
Justin Cohen
Cohen, a 24-year-old Tesla engineer, is running a unique campaign based on a philosophy of direct democracy. With increasing access to internet technology, Cohen said he thinks the idea’s time has come.
“It is only recently in the history of civilization that we all can talk to each other instantaneously over our phones,” he said. “I think maybe it’s time to re-evaluate that maybe (direct democracy) works now.”
Those who have heard anything about Cohen’s campaign know that he’s planning to govern via app (or website). The basic premise: Cohen will post a simplified version of each of the items the council will vote on prior to the meeting and collect responses from residents. He’ll publish the results and vote accordingly.
Cohen doesn’t bristle at being described as “an empty vessel” and messenger for voters’ ideas. That’s his goal.
“I’m trying to do the right thing here, and I recognize it’s out of left field,” he said. “I genuinely think this is a good way for people to get how they feel into actual government.”
Cohen, who has lived in Mountain View for about a year, said he has sat in on one council meeting via YouTube livestream.
“I got the gist,” he said.
Based on his observations, he thinks the direct voting system can work.
When asked about his policy positions on specific issues such as housing and business development, Cohen declined to answer. He said he plans to vote in his own polls, giving his vote the same weight as every other citizen’s.
Cohen does not have a campaign website.
Alison Hicks
With a background in city planning, Hicks said she’s ready to help Mountain View maintain livability as it grows.
Hicks, who is currently serving as vice mayor, said her experience working both as a planner and for an affordable housing nonprofit gave her “useful insights into how to address Mountain View’s growing pains and create a city that’s truly a great place to live.”
According to Hicks, she has experience in most of the primary areas that will help the city. She worked to redevelop downtown Oakland, served as a planner for San Jose and promoted outdoor space in education with Living Classroom.
“I’ve done most of the things that are really kind of the critical issues,” she said.
Aside from livability and housing, Hicks lists sustainability among her priorities for her second term.
“When I go to the (city-sponsored) ice cream socials, one of the first things people bring up is that they’ve noticed it’s hotter lately, and they’re scared about it,” said Hicks, who has served as chairperson of the council’s Sustainability Subcommittee and voted in favor of the city’s reach codes.
Like many other council members who took office just under a year before the pandemic, Hicks is running for re-election to follow through on interrupted projects that were deprioritized due to COVID. Hicks also serves on the council’s Notice of Funding Availability Review Committee, which recommends affordable housing to fund, and the Interim Castro Street Pedestrian Mall Ad Hoc Committee.
For more information on Hicks’ campaign, visit alisonhicks4mv.com.
Ellen Kamei
Kamei said she is inspired to continue the work she began on the council in 2019. She views herself not only as a representative of many residents in Mountain View – working parents; longtime residents; and Japanese, Mandarin and Spanish speakers – but also as a connector.
Kamei is campaigning on helping the city grow successfully by focusing on housing – particularly for middle-income residents – transportation and enhancing access to open space and parks.
“And making sure that Mountain View is the best place to live, work and play,” she added. “The quality of life is what attracts people to Mountain View and keeps people here.”
When asked what she likes best about serving on the council, Kamei highlighted interacting with residents and the ability to make a difference, even in small ways. In her first term, she advocated for supplying free feminine hygiene products in all city facilities, including police and fire facilities. After achieving her goal, she received a text from a staff member. The staff member told her, “You don’t know how difficult it is to be on (your period) and have to go to the store and need them, but don’t want to get them because I’m with my male colleagues. And now I don’t have to do that anymore.”
If re-elected, Kamei said she’d like to spend time in her second term implementing the city’s middle-income housing and anti-displacement strategy, as well as the recently adopted biodiversity strategy.
For more information on Kamei’s campaign, visit ellenkamei.com.
Lucas Ramirez
Coming to the end of his one-year term as mayor, Ramirez, like fellow incumbents Hicks and Kamei, said he would like more time to return to the projects he joined the council to tackle.
“A lot of the more significant housing initiatives were put on the back burner, because we had COVID,” Ramirez said, citing the city’s anti-displacement strategy and updating codes for the city’s multifamily zoning districts.
Ramirez’s aim is to build a regulatory environment in Mountain View that prevents the displacement of lower-income, older and Hispanic residents in multifamily apartments in favor of more expensive townhouse and rowhouse developments.
“State law … has eroded our ability to deny projects that adhere to our regulations,” he said, “so if we can’t deny the projects, we have to change our code.”
Ramirez first ran for council in 2016 after hearing a run of eviction horror stories while listening in on a council meeting. His first bid was unsuccessful, but he ran again and was elected in 2018 on a similar, housing-focused platform.
“It’s, I think, the existential crisis that our community is facing,” he said.
Working in politics for his day job, Ramirez is a policy and legislative analyst in San Jose Councilmember Sergio Jimenez’s office, where Ramirez has learned about the council culture he’d like to help create.
“The reality is, I’m one of seven, and it takes four to take any action,” he said of serving on the council. “I might introduce an idea, but if my colleagues don’t like me, that idea is not going to get very far. So what I strive to do is maintain positive relationships with everybody.”
For more information on Ramirez’s campaign, visit ramirezforcouncil.com.
Li Zhang
Zhang had initially planned to join the city’s Environmental Planning Commission next term; however, as she studied the city’s soon-to-be adopted housing element, she developed a sense of urgency and chose to run for council instead.
She said her campaign is all about sustainable growth.
Zhang, who has lived in Mountain View for more than 20 years, got into politics by participating in Mountain View’s first Chinese Language Civic Leadership Academy.
The first council meeting she sat in on included a discussion of the housing element. Stunned by the number of housing units the city planned to add and the council’s lack of response to complaints from Environmental Planning Commission members, Zhang decided that running for council couldn’t wait.
She said she’s worried about the effects of adding so many housing units so quickly, including impacts on infrastructure, schools and the environment.
“I think that urbanization should consider how much green space you’re losing,” she said.
Zhang also hopes to address the challenges the city’s water, traffic and other infrastructure will face amid such growth in housing.
With experience as a research scientist and in corporate finance, Zhang said she’s well-qualified for the council.
“I think everything comes down to funding,” she said. “I can assemble very complicated problems and find solutions that are best for the city, for a majority of the population.”
For more information on Zhang’s campaign, visit liformountainview.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments