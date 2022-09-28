Mountain View Logo

Three incumbents and two challengers are vying for three open seats on the seven-member Mountain View City Council in the Nov. 8 election, and this year’s race centers largely on how the city will cope with growth.

Incumbents Alison Hicks, Ellen Kamei and Lucas Ramirez, all of whom joined the council in 2019, face candidates Justin Cohen and Li Zhang.

Cohen,Justin.jpg
Alison_hicks.jpg
ellen_kamei.jpg
lucas_ramirez.jpg
Li_Zhang.jpg

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.