The year 2022 was transitional and eventful. The region started the year with a COVID-19 case surge, but the disease that terrified residents the past two years was less harmful, going from pandemic to endemic. Traditional local events returned to in-person affairs, and mask mandates faded from classrooms.

Land-use matters dominated local news, with Los Altos, Los Altos Hills and Mountain View all struggling to produce updated housing elements that included significant increases in the number of mandated new units.

