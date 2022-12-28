The year 2022 was transitional and eventful. The region started the year with a COVID-19 case surge, but the disease that terrified residents the past two years was less harmful, going from pandemic to endemic. Traditional local events returned to in-person affairs, and mask mandates faded from classrooms.
Land-use matters dominated local news, with Los Altos, Los Altos Hills and Mountain View all struggling to produce updated housing elements that included significant increases in the number of mandated new units.
The impact of state laws to increase housing was visibly apparent with multistory condos popping up on First Street in Los Altos and throughout Mountain View. The debate over affordable housing continued. While Mountain View led the way in generating new affordable units, its oversized vehicle law impacted vehicle dwellers who could otherwise not afford to live in the city.
National issues continued to generate protests locally: The Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of abortion rights and the crises in Ukraine and Iran all inspired residents to take action and cry out for justice.
Locally, we marked some fond milestones: The Kiwanis Pet Parade celebrated its 75th year with a lively procession down Main and State streets, while the Town Crier also turned 75.
A number of comings and goings occurred among local leadership. In the Los Altos School District, Jeff Baier retired, succeeded by Sandra McGonagle; and Los Altos Police Chief Andy Galea retired, succeeded by Angela Averiett. In Los Altos, Sally Meadows succeeded Anita Enander as mayor, while Linda Swan succeeded George Tyson as Los Altos Hills mayor.
Following is a month-by-month review of significant local events of 2022.
January
• Santa Clara County starts the new year with a surge in COVID-19 cases, heralding the arrival of the omicron variant. Although new virus mutations continue to arrive throughout the year, the region’s highly vaccinated population experiences increasingly mild infections.
• Ticketing and towing meant to enforce Mountain View’s wide-reaching ban on RVs and trailers starting in 2022 is put on hold during litigation, as several residents who live in vehicles sue the city, citing discrimination.
• Los Altos Hills installs its first batch of automatic license plate readers, which record details about all vehicles entering and leaving the town.
• The Los Altos City Council approves plans for two fenced-in dog parks, in the Hillview and McKenzie Park areas.
• The family of Eitan Weiner, a Los Altos High School graduate who died of an overdose at a Stanford University fraternity house, files a wrongful death lawsuit against the school, alleging that Stanford failed to adequately address the threat posed by fentanyl-tainted drugs used by local young people.
February
• The Los Altos City Council approves a three-story, four-unit multifamily housing project for 440 First St., the latest in a series of new housing developments along First Street near the San Antonio Road intersection. Later in the month, the council put the brakes on a proposed four-story, 50-unit condominium complex, deemed too massive, planned at the intersection of Whitney and First streets but approves another four-story, 15-unit complex planned for First Street between Whitney and Lyell streets.
• Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian leads an inquiry into how public agencies might acquire the Lehigh cement plant, a mining operation into which he also launched an investigation.
• Los Altos, Los Altos Hills and Mountain View see their first batch of State Senate Bill 9 housing development applications, but few local property owners take advantage of the rezoning meant to facilitate new construction.
• Santa Clara County assessor candidate Gary Kremen withdraws from campaigning after being accused of sharing semi-nude photos with a campaign staffer. Kremen goes on to campaign instead for re-election to his seat on the Santa Clara Valley Water District Board of Directors, a race he loses to newcomer Rebecca Eisenberg in November.
March
• Santa Clara County begins to drop its mandatory mask policies, citing a decreasing COVID-19 case rate.
• Local residents and leaders react with surprise and outrage to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
• A divided Los Altos City Council adopts the city’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan, intended to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035. Key goals include adopting use of electric vehicles and planting at least 10,000 new trees.
• Rancho San Antonio Open Space Preserve temporarily closes to visitors as wildlife biologists with a team of trained hounds track several local mountain lions. The intervention, part of a larger regional puma study, is intended to build an unpleasant association toward humans for the large cats, which must survive in habitat increasingly encroached on by human development.
• Mountain View student George Oseida, 13, is killed at the intersection of Grant Road and El Camino Real while riding his bike to school. Residents emotionally discuss how the city’s streets can be made safer for cyclists and pedestrians. Meanwhile, the Los Altos City Council votes 3-2 to approve a plan adding designated bike lanes along El Camino Real in spaces currently used as on-street parking.
April
• The “canyon effect” is still the phrase opponents use to describe the line of recently approved three- and four- story condominium complexes stretching along First Street from Draeger’s Market to near the San Antonio Road intersection. Developers are taking advantage of the area’s multifamily zoning and state-mandated density bonus laws to erect 15-unit, 20-unit, even 50-unit projects, with a nod to some “affordable housing” to trigger density allowances.
• Andrea “Andi” Jordan, wife of former Los Altos City Manager Chris Jordan, becomes the focal point of allegations of misbehavior among Los Altos City Council members. The former executive director of the Cities Association of Santa Clara County cites harassment specifically from council members Anita Enander and Lynette Lee Eng in a letter threatening legal action against the association. Andi Jordan later reaches a settlement against the association, with the harassment allegations never publicly confirmed.
• Mountain View police investigate the death of a Los Altos High School student who may have succumbed to fentanyl intoxication. After receiving a call about the potential fentanyl poisoning, Mountain View police officers say they were made aware of “a dangerous situation involving the possibility of deadly narcotics being provided to students in our community.”
• Dr. Kevin Sawyer, beloved dentist, announces his retirement after nearly 40 years of work at Rancho Shopping Center. Sawyer was involved in numerous community-building events at Rancho, including the annual Rock Back the Clock fundraiser for the Festival of Lights Parade.
• Los Altos Stage Company signs a contract with AMS Planning & Research in Sacramento to conduct a six-month feasibility study to evaluate options for a new downtown theater located on a city-owned parking plaza.
• Just weeks from retirement, Los Altos Police Chief Andy Galea and his administration are at the center of criticism by members of his department. A letter outlines “gross deficiencies currently occurring in the department, the lack of leadership, and the staffing crisis we are experiencing.” The letter stands in stark contrast to a fond farewell event that Galea receives from city officials and fellow officers.
• The Los Altos School District Board of Trustees selects longtime district employee Sandra McGonagle as its new superintendent after a two-month hiring process. McGonagle, who previously served as assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, succeeds Superintendent Jeff Baier, who retires at the end of the school year.
May
• Local women leaders gather in Mountain View to condemn a leaked draft of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.
• After months of struggling to find a sorting location, the longtime nonprofit Friends of the Library of Los Altos reached an arrangement with the Santa Clara County Library District and the city of Los Altos to work out of a space in the Los Altos main library. Spearheaded by City Manager Gabriel Engeland, the agreement allows Friends to continue collecting and sorting used books at the Los Altos Community Center.
• The Kiwanis Pet Parade returns for the first time since 2019, celebrating its 75th anniversary.
• Lehigh Southwest Cement Co. has amassed more than 2,100 violations from local, state and federal agencies over a 10-year period, according to a report released to the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors.
• Plans for striping tennis courts for pickleball at three Los Altos parks prompt an outcry from tennis players that leads to postponement of the striping. Later in the year, the city, in conjunction with both pickleball and tennis supporters, comes up with an agreement to employ striping at the McKenzie and Montclaire park tennis courts.
• City of Los Altos plans for new rubberized speed humps along Cuesta Drive meet with skepticism from some residents concerned with noise and cost, among other factors. The city opts for shorter humps to replace the oversized asphalt ones currently in place that have been deemed out of compliance by the Santa Clara County Fire Department.
June
• Six days before the first session, Hidden Villa in Los Altos Hills abruptly cancels its summer camp, impacting 900 campers and 28 seasonal staff, due to staff resignations. Four key camp leaders step down amid a dispute over how Hidden Villa administrators addressed staff concerns about racism and inclusion at the nonprofit farm and wilderness preserve. Specifically, they are upset by the organization’s failure to remove a swastika design on tiles on the exterior of Hidden Villa’s Duveneck House. Days later, interim executive director Philip Arca resigns as well, citing health reasons, and the tiles are removed.
• The Los Altos City Council approves a long-debated wireless ordinance. During a six-hour meeting, the council establishes the bulk of the requirements for telecommunications carriers and finally passes an ordinance establishing guidelines for wireless installations in the city. Changes to the ordinance include identifying preferred and less-preferred locations for installations, adding standards that apply only to “small” wireless installations and designating parks and schools as less-preferred locations due to “aesthetic” impacts.
• The Mountain View City Council determines that the city has come out of the COVID-19 pandemic in reasonably good shape, based on 2022-2023 budget numbers. With a $414.9 million budget overall and a $163.8 million general operating fund, city officials report a “structurally balanced” budget with operating fund numbers in the black for 2022-2023 and five years into the future.
• Los Altos Hills takes another step toward expanding reliable internet access to residents. The city council votes to issue a proclamation promising “digital equity” and accepting the Digital Bill of Rights that recognizes internet access as an essential utility “necessary for civic and cultural participation, employment, lifelong learning and access to essential services.” The council also adopts a resolution that allows the city manager to enter into a $95,000 contact with a technology consultant group to aid the city in weighing options for increased broadband access.
• Longtime Los Altos School District assistant superintendent Randy Kenyon, in charge of the financial health of the district, retires after 35 years of service.
• Los Altos resident Mark Schena is indicted on charges of securities fraud and conspiracy to commit health-care fraud for allegedly misleading investors and the medical community on behalf of biotechnology company Arrayit Corp.
• Los Altos opens fenced-in dog parks adjacent to Hillview Soccer Field and McKenzie Park.
July
• Los Altos city officials announce Angela Averiett’s appointment to the position of police chief, effective Aug. 1. She succeeds Andy Galea, who retired July 1. Averiett previously served as deputy chief of the Bay Area Rapid Transit Police Department and as a lieutenant with the Hayward Police Department.
• A Mountain View police officer is shot during an early-morning traffic stop in downtown Mountain View. The suspect is arrested the next day. The officer, who remains unnamed, is expected to make a full recovery.
• After nearly 30 years on the force, Los Altos Police Department Sgt. Brent Butler retires. He is the department’s longest-serving member.
• The pool at Foothill College is drained because of a leak that could keep it out of commission for at least six months and possibly up to three years. Foothill administrators are unsure of the exact source of the leak and when it began, but they estimate the pool is losing up to 1,000 gallons of water per day.
• The days are numbered for the existing, oversized speed humps along Cuesta Drive in Los Altos. The city’s Complete Streets Commission unanimously approves a plan to replace the current asphalt humps, rising 4.25 inches or more, with rubberized ones no higher than 3 inches. City staff plans to have the current humps removed and replaced sometime in the fall.
August
• Local business owners call for an expansive approach to housing in response to worsening staffing issues as a result of skyrocketing housing costs. Many Los Altos businesses, including Chef Chu’s, were forced to reduce operating hours because of staff shortages.
• Tensions rise around the city of Los Altos’ discussion of reach codes, which aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by mandating that electric appliances replace certain gas-powered devices. The Los Altos Environmental Commission chooses to delay changes to city plans until 2024.
• The Los Altos City Council approves two new housing developments – including the city’s first all-affordable housing project – which upon completion will double the number of affordable housing units in the city.
• A judge dismisses the lawsuit brought by AT&T and Verizon Wireless against the city of Los Altos, reasoning that the city’s 2022 Los Altos Wireless Ordinance rendered the carriers’ complaint that the city violated federal regulations with an emergency ordinance limiting the installation of cell nodes in 2019 moot. The suit likely cost the city millions in legal fees.
September
• Modern Mexican restaurant El Alto, helmed by celebrated chef Traci Des Jardins, abruptly closes just six months into its tenure as an upscale dining location at State Street Market in downtown Los Altos.
• Los Altos sees a flurry of opening – and relocations – celebrations for new businesses, including Bevri Georgian restaurant, Tom’s Outdoor Furniture, Smythe & Cross Fine Jewelry and The Agency.
• Record temperatures soaring above 100 degrees in the region prompt residents to seek respite at local cooling centers.
• Mountain View announces that oversized vehicle enforcement will recommence in the following month and begins providing notice to individuals living in vehicles about upcoming parking restrictions.
• The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office reports that the recent burglaries in Los Altos Hills are likely connected. In the past 10 years, only 2013 and 2014 had more burglaries than 2022 thus far.
October
• The city of Los Altos reaches a milestone with the approval of a 90-unit all-affordable housing project near El Camino Real. The proposed five-story apartment complex at 330 Distel Circle will be the first such project in the city’s history. The community has long been dominated by expensive single-family homes. Construction is estimated to begin in 2024, with completion slated for 2025 or early 2026.
• After a settlement is reached in the RV-ban parking ordinance, Mountain View begins enforcing oversized-vehicle limits and timed parking limits on public streets. People who live in their vehicles risk their vehicles being towed or ticketed if parked in the same spot for more than 72 hours.
• A U.S. District Court judge issues an arrest warrant for Vahe Tashjian, the bankrupt Dutchints Development LLC developer, after he fails to appear in court and provide financial data to investors he allegedly defrauded.
• Hidden Villa names Elliott Wright its permanent executive director after the position is vacant for more than 10 months. Wright’s appointment comes after Hidden Villa gains national attention because of structural and institutional racism resulting in resignations and summer camp cancellations.
• The Los Altos City Council approves a new licensing agreement allowing continued public use of the popular Hetch Hetchy Trail in exchange for city maintenance of the land. Council members sign off on the agreement after delays over concerns from trail users that numerous mature trees would be removed as part of the agreement.
• No injuries or damage is reported in Los Altos after a 5.1 earthquake strikes 12 miles east of San Jose, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It’s the largest quake to hit the region since the 2014 6.0 Napa earthquake.
November
• Midterm elections are held across the state and Santa Clara County. Approximately 36% of eligible voters in the county cast their votes.
• The Mountain View-based Community Services Agency reports a 47% increase in demand for housing aid during the 2021-2022 fiscal year. The numbers contrast with the 2022 Santa Clara County Point In Time Report on Homelessness, which states that the number of homeless individuals in the county leveled this year.
• The 45th annual Festival of Lights comes to downtown Los Altos; the medium-sized crowd enjoys the mild weather as they watch the annual procession.
• Los Altos development services director Nick Zornes reports that the city is in good shape with its draft housing element after receiving recommendations from the state Department of Housing and Community Development.
• The Bay Area experiences lower temperatures throughout the month, leading to an early ski season. Local earlier-than-usual rains put an early end to the fire season.
December
• The Los Altos City Council approves in a 3-2 vote a contentious flag-raising policy that allows the council to fly flags for special occasions, including Gay Pride Month, alongside the city, state and federal flags. The council allows case-by-case applications for special flag-raisings.
• Sally Meadows is appointed Los Altos mayor during a city council meeting, and Jonathan Weinberg becomes vice mayor. The re-elected Neysa Fligor and newcomer Pete Dailey take their seats on the dais for the new year.
• Los Altos High School campus supervisor Silvio Yoc-Aguilar is arrested after allegedly assaulting a girl at his former San Jose workplace. The girl alleges Yoc-Aguilar touched her inappropriately in a Hubbard Middle School classroom. Yoc-Aguilar worked at Los Altos High for four months and performed after-school monitoring, supervised detention and worked in groups and individually with at-risk students. Los Altos High principal Wynne Satterwhite said there were no reported similar incidents at the school, and Yoc-Aguilar would not return to campus, according to the student newspaper The Talon.
• The Los Altos Hills City Council appoints Linda Swan as mayor and Stanley Q. Mok as vice mayor for 2023.
