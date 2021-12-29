Clockwise from top left: Local school districts reopen for in-person classes as they implement COVID testing protocols; controversial license plate readers go up in Los Altos Hills following city council approval; Dogs run off-leash during a city pilot program at Hillview Baseball Field; Protesters at a demonstration in Mountain View rally against a spate of hate crimes against Asian Americans; Newly installed speed tables on Cuesta Drive in Los Altos, part of a city traffic-calming project, generate complaints from motorists for their unusual height and praise from Cuesta residents noticing a decrease in traffic.