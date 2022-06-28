Incumbent Mountain View City Council members Lucas Ramirez and Ellen Kamei recently declared their intent to run for re-election in the Nov. 8 election.
Elected in 2018 along with Vice Mayor Alison Hicks, both Ramirez and Kamei touted the city’s response to the pandemic, as well as its proactive approach toward inclusivity, among their accomplishments while on the council.
“We were among the first cities to enact an eviction moratorium, and later we collaborated with the County of Santa Clara to use the Rengstorff Community Center as a highly successful vaccination clinic,” Ramirez said in a statement to supporters.
Added Kamei: “I was an early supporter of the Castro StrEATS and Outdoor Mountain View programs, and secured funding for multiple Project Homekey sites – programs and services that have uplifted our city through a tough time in our collective history.”
Ramirez is currently serving as Mountain View mayor. Kamei was mayor for 2021. Hicks has yet to announce whether she plans to seek re-election.
