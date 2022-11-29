The number of hate crimes reported this year in Santa Clara County has decreased from 2021, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Although Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen initially said during the Nov. 15 Mountain View City Council meeting that there were 10-11 reported hate crimes this year, Deputy District Attorney Erin West said in an email the county had filed charges in 13 hate crimes for 2022.

