The number of hate crimes reported this year in Santa Clara County has decreased from 2021, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Although Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen initially said during the Nov. 15 Mountain View City Council meeting that there were 10-11 reported hate crimes this year, Deputy District Attorney Erin West said in an email the county had filed charges in 13 hate crimes for 2022.
Two of 13 hate crimes this year occurred in Mountain View, West said.
In one incident, a Latino man was attacked and told to go back to his home country; the second involved a Muslim woman walking on Castro Avenue who was verbally attacked and had her headscarf pulled.
Rosen noted during the Nov. 15 meeting that the number of hate crimes reported in the county peaked in 2021, with 23. In 2020, there were 17, which was more than reported in any of the preceding 10 years.
Rosen clarified there’s a difference between hate incidents – which can include nonphysical harassment related to someone’s perceived sexual orientation, gender, religion or ethnicity – and hate crimes.
“In the law, words alone, no matter how hateful and awful, are not a crime,” he said. “But a physical action with a motivation based on a bias is a hate crime.”
In 2020 and 2021, according to Rosen, there was an increase in the number of hate crimes committed against Asian Americans, but the crimes weren’t only being experienced by Asian Americans.
West, who issues charges against and prosecutes hate crimes, said those who have experienced hate crimes in 2022 include African Americans, Latinos, Asian Americans, those in the LGBTQ+ community and Muslims.
Those committing hate crimes were also diverse, Rosen added.
“They’re white, they’re Black or Hispanic, they’re Asian,” he said. “There’s not one ethnic group that is the committer of hate crimes, nor is there one ethnic group that is the victim of hate crimes.”
While the county is on track for a lower total this year, Rosen pointed out that the number of hate crimes filed in the DA’s Office may be underrepresented.
“We’re not capturing all of the hate crimes or hate speech that’s going on because the police are only going to bring to the DA’s Office a crime that they think they have solved,” he said. “So, a good example of that is all over this county, there have been Jewish synagogues and Jewish institutions that had been vandalized. Those are not reflected in the statistics because the perpetrator or perpetrators have not been found.”
West said it can be difficult for people who have been victims of hate crimes because they might have doubts or fears about police response, feel embarrassed or lack evidence.
Regardless, West said it’s important for victims to report hate crimes.
“Victims should immediately report to their local law enforcement agency. It is important for law enforcement to act quickly in these cases,” she said. “And even if the case does not turn out to be filed as a hate crime, it provides law enforcement with valuable intelligence about what is happening in the community.”
Rosen said those who believe they’re witnessing a hate crime should do two things: call the police and, if safe, physically stand with and near the victim.
“We want to remind all of us again what our values in this community are, which is a belief in diversity and fair, equal and respectful treatment for everyone,” he said.
