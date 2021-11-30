A changing of the mayoral guard in Los Altos is scheduled next Tuesday, with Vice Mayor Anita Enander expected to succeed Mayor Neysa Fligor in the position.
Councilmember Sally Meadows is in line to be appointed the new vice mayor.
The five Los Altos City Council members each take one-year turns serving as mayor. Although the position is largely ceremonial, with no real authority over the other four members, the mayor runs the council meetings and usually represents the city at special events.
Fligor said she enjoyed her time as mayor.
“I am happy I was the mayor this year to help navigate the city through different challenges and to ensure our city council was still able to get things done for our residents,” she said in an email interview with the Town Crier. “I also enjoyed participating in the different events from ribbon-cutting ceremonies to the International Walk to School Day to Montclaire Elementary School and hosting a virtual event for seniors.”
She offered a long list of city accomplishments in 2021, topped by the October opening of the new community center.
Among other highlights:
• Approving a Safe Firearm Storage Ordinance.
• Reaching a 95% vaccinated rate for residents 12 and older.
• Hiring new City Manager Gabriel Engeland.
• Adopting a pilot off-leash dog hours program at Hillview Baseball Field.
• Completing community outreach for 330 Distel Circle, the city’s first 100% affordable housing project.
• Hosting the first Joint Veterans Day celebration with Los Altos Hills.
• Adopting objective standards for multifamily housing development projects.
• Supporting formation of the New Theater Working Group – approval of a memorandum of understanding was scheduled for Tuesday’s council meeting (held after the Town Crier’s deadline) that would reserve parking plaza space to help backers to seek funding.
• Adopting an ordinance that requires businesses and residents to recycle their organic waste and comply with other regulation requirements to comply with the state’s goal of reducing organic waste disposal by 75% by 2025.
• Adopting a resolution that de-escalated a controversy involving a local Black activist and Councilmember Lynette Lee Eng.
• Implementing reform recommendations from the Los Altos Police Task Force.
• Adopting an ordinance protecting the civic center site.
• Moving forward with a Complete Streets Master Plan.
• Completing street and safe routes improvements on Almond Avenue.
Among the challenges, Fligor cited getting the city’s budget issues in order. She noted Engeland and a new financial director are “taking a deep dive into our finances to ensure Los Altos continues to be financially strong and be able to provide the level of service our residents deserve.”
She also pointed to the city’s Housing Element Update (see story on page 5).
“We will need to work with the community, city staff, stakeholders and consultants to ensure we have a successful process,” Fligor said.
Fligor said she feels “great” about the state of the city.
“We are very fortunate to live in a community that is rich in volunteerism, philanthropy and community engagement,” she added. “We accomplished so much in 2021 during a global pandemic, and I look forward to continuing to do more for our residents.”