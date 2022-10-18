Mountain View High School teacher Lauren Camarillo last week received recognition as one of five California Teachers of the Year for 2023.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced this year’s honorees Thursday.
Camarillo teaches Spanish and the Ambassadors class and serves as an adviser for the Ambassadors Club and the Spartan Dance Club.
Established in 1972, the California Teacher of the Year
program honors the teaching profession and aims to heighten interest in teaching as a career. The program brings attention to teachers who successfully employ strategies to increase academic success and narrow the achievement
gap among students.
“Lauren is a teacher that both students and colleagues know to rely on, with a focus on inclusivity, community and creating a safe and welcoming space for every student,” said Nellie Meyer, Mountain View Los Altos High School District superintendent. “She empowers students to advocate for themselves and others. In her classroom, students are engaged in tackling challenging issues related to creating a strong campus culture and student wellness.”
“I am honored by this award and opportunity to learn from other educators and share my experiences and insights,” Camarillo said. “The MVHS community is an inspiring educational community filled with passionate educators who have inspired me to continue learning, growing and making change. I am so grateful to my students, whose curiosity, commitment and leadership push me to make as positive an impact as possible every single day.”
Camarillo last month was named a 2022 Santa Clara County Teacher of the Year and will be honored at the 52nd annual Santa Clara County Teachers Recognition Celebration Monday.
