A large crowd of demonstrators marched late Saturday afternoon in downtown Mountain View to protest the proliferation of mass shootings, urging U.S. legislators to prioritize people over firearms in enacting protective gun legislation.
The rally was one of many across the country Saturday emphasizing the same message. A bipartisan group of U.S. senators announced an agreement Sunday on new legislation intended to curb gun violence through firearms restrictions, mental health services and school security.
S.M. Lieu shared her photos from the event with us:
March against gun violence in Mountain View June 11 2022 Khushi Nigam
