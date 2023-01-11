larp.jpg

Two Mountain View teens invented a fantasy world and constructed a smithy so that campers could learn live-action role-play and create their own battle-axes.

Mountain View teens Liam Thijssen, 14, and Greg Pargett, 15, created a role-playing universe and wanted to share it with other kids, so they recruited players for a donation-based week of camp in a local park last summer.

Their Viking-themed live-action role-play experience (known as a LARP) immersed players in the fantasy world of Karnarok, an ancient land with its own internal lore – and the vision crafted on paper came to life with hand-forged weapons and collaborative action in the real world. A grown-up stayed on-site at all times as backup, but Pargett and Thijssen ran the show. They were already experienced LARPers but crafted the Elements of LARP week to stretch into running their own game, and recruiting a new generation of players.

