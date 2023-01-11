Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Mountain View teens Liam Thijssen, 14, and Greg Pargett, 15, created a role-playing universe and wanted to share it with other kids, so they recruited players for a donation-based week of camp in a local park last summer.
Their Viking-themed live-action role-play experience (known as a LARP) immersed players in the fantasy world of Karnarok, an ancient land with its own internal lore – and the vision crafted on paper came to life with hand-forged weapons and collaborative action in the real world. A grown-up stayed on-site at all times as backup, but Pargett and Thijssen ran the show. They were already experienced LARPers but crafted the Elements of LARP week to stretch into running their own game, and recruiting a new generation of players.
Role-players create their own characters, and then rely on rolling a die to help assign backstory, strengths and weaknesses that will influence how they navigate the game. They carry out missions, and earning currency helps characters level up their strengths and bolster their health.
The blacksmith’s shop relied on thick foam and duct tape, arming players to defeat monsters and battle enemy bands. Players start with games that offer training and safety – the art of live-action battle requires education, just like stage combat – but also grow into the missions of a larger campaign set by the game master. Pargett and Thijssen crafted the week to be especially welcoming for beginners who might be creating their first weapons and magical items. They laid out expectations – LARP participants have to have some tolerance for touch and an openness to contact with foam weaponry – but they also taught the expectation that weapon safety keeps participants comfortable and uninjured.
“I want it to be new-player friendly and focused on team negotiation,” Thijssen said.
He’d observed the tension between collaboration and the desire to devolve quickly into stabbing each other, and wanted to craft a camp where one main party has to talk through challenges, rather than pitting good guys versus bad guys. Thijssen remembers being a young player who found it hard to face off against human adversaries and not develop a sense of personal vendetta over time. Inspired by the third-person medieval fighting game For Honor, he had read up on Norse mythology and decided to volunteer himself as the Big Bad against whom campers would have to collectively prevail.
Releasing frustrations
Thijssen started park role-playing in early elementary school, joining a LARP run by a local high schooler and ultimately participating in Christopher Melville’s iconic Roekron community (written about in a previous issue of Off to Camp magazine), which meets in Palo Alto’s Mitchell Park. He knew he’d really arrived when he aged Ø into getting his own sword a few years later. Thijssen, who homeschools, found that world design helped channel his creativity and storytelling, and he has been able to work within the homeschool infrastructure to write out the details of his world for educational credits.
Thijssen’s mom, Mendy Luptak Thijssen, said she’d learned from watching her son LARP through the years, especially with Melville as a mentor, that building characters and going on very physical campaigns can safely release frustration and provide channels for big feelings. She thought it was powerful to see the work influence real life in positive ways, after initial questions about whether game-play that involves weapons and pretend violence might be counterproductive.
“Through experience and learning from Chris,” she said, “Liam and Greg designed a weapon that they play-tested to be sure that it’s safe and padded it so it’s not going to hurt when kids get whacked with it – they designed this cool Viking ax, and it’s very basic and unfinished (by design).”
Campers receive the raw start of the battle-ax, and get to craft their own handles, using parchment paper and duct tape, crafting stickers for the blade from printouts of different Viking runes.
Thijssen and Pargett advertised their camp among homeschool groups and the Stevenson Elementary community, and set the camp fee as a sliding scale suggested donation with the goal of making camp inclusive but covering the cost of the materials they assembled for weapon-construction (everyone got to go home with their weapons).
“I want them to take away that LARPing is not about running away from being yourself, it’s about being someone you’re not,” Thijssen said. “It’s a really nontoxic community; it’s not like a lot of sports where it’s about winning and putting down the other team. … (Fellow players) are not actually your enemies, because they’re also your allies.”
