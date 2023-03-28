Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
“Since I was young, I’ve always been a huge fan of the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ series starring Johnny Depp,” the 13-year-old from Los Altos said. “I was fascinated by all of the swordplay in those movies. One day, my dad showed me fencing videos, and I knew I had to try it out.”
He went from trying it to competing in the sport – and at a high level. After disappointment at the 2021 nationals, Luca was determined to bring home at least one medal last summer.
“I don’t care if it’s eighth, I don’t care if it’s first. Just one medal,” Luca said. “Right after that, I ended up getting second in a national tournament and winning two golds in a row. Next thing I knew, I had 20 medals.”
He returned from the USA Fencing Summer Nationals in Minneapolis with a gold medal, finishing ahead of 175 competitors. Luca not only competed in his age group, Y12, but also against older fencers in the Y14 and Cadet divisions. He won the Y12 gold medal match 15-7, avenging an earlier loss to his opponent.
“In the finals for Y12, I was against the guy that beat me in Cadet,” Luca said. “It’s on YouTube and I ended up beating him, so I was really happy about that.”
After nationals, Luca was among the six fencers chosen to represent the U.S. at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, where he won a bronze medal. It marked his first international competition.
Luca credits his growth as an athlete to his mindset.
“I have a one-point-at-a-time mentality. I am going to focus on this and only this for right now and then we can think about more things later,” he said. “If you focus on one challenge, one thing at a time, one day at a time, eventually you’ll end up doing really well.”
Luca isn’t sure if he wants to fence professionally, but he®hopes to fence through high school and possibly in college.
“I try to take it one step at a time,” he said. “I am sure that I’ll be fencing for at least a couple more years. I’ll probably fence in high school. For college, I don’t know. It’s possible.”
