Mary Golda Ross checks more than one “representation” box – she was Lockheed’s first female engineer and the first Native American aerospace engineer. She was also a Los Altos resident who will be featured in the History Museum’s revamped permanent exhibition.
Ross was born in the small Oklahoma town of Park Hill in 1908, and soon moved in with her grandparents in the nearby Cherokee Nation capital of Tahlequah to attend school. She graduated from high school at 16 and enrolled at Northeastern State Teachers’ College in Tahlequah in 1924.
According to reporting from the Tahlequah Daily Press, Ross was confused by the terminology during college enrollment and didn’t know how to declare her major. The paper reported in 2016 that “the person assisting her register rephrased the question by inquiring what her favorite subject was in high school. When Ross responded ‘math,’ she was designated a mathematics major.”
Ross recalled being the only female in her class at Northeastern, which had previously offered only certificates for female teachers but in 1921 began offering coed education and bachelor’s degrees.
“I sat on one side of the room and the guys on the other side of the room,” she told the Daily Press. “I guess they didn’t want to associate with me. But I could hold my own with them, and sometimes did better.”
Pioneering Spirit
While working as a teacher in Oklahoma and elsewhere after her graduation into the late 1930s, Ross eventually earned a master’s degree in mathematics by taking summer classes. A year after finishing grad school in 1938, Germany invaded Poland, and by the end of 1941, the U.S. would enter World War II, shifting the economic and industrial needs of the country.
Ross applied for a position at Lockheed Corp. in 1942 after learning while visiting friends in Southern California that the company was short on workers with her technical background. She was hired and assigned to resolve a technical problem with Lockheed’s P-38 Lightning fighter aircraft. Unlike many women who left the workforce when the war ended, Ross remained at Lockheed at the company’s request while it paid for her further education at UCLA.
As WWII ended and the space race began, Ross made another pivotal move – in 1952, she moved to Los Altos when she was transferred to Lockheed’s Sunnyvale office, where she worked in the famed Skunk Works division. To this day, much of Ross’ work with Skunk Works is classified. It is public knowledge, however, that she was the only woman on the team besides the secretary, and that she made critical contributions to NASA’s Planetary Flight Handbook, which includes concepts that might guide future missions to Mars or Venus.
Ross died at her Los Altos home in 2008 at age 99.
Ross’ legacy reaches beyond her contributions to science to encompass her work encouraging women and Native Americans to follow in her footsteps in the field of engineering. She lectured at high schools and colleges as a member of the Society of Women Engineers and co-founded the group’s Los Angeles chapter. She funded scholarship programs for engineering students, was active in the American Indian Science and Engineering Society, and supported the Smithsonian Institution’s efforts to create and maintain the National Museum of the American Indian.
The Los Altos History Museum’s updated permanent exhibition is scheduled to open early next year. For more information, visit losaltoshistory.org.