During the 1960s, the Peninsula evolved from the bucolic orchards of the Valley of Heart’s Delight into the sprawling suburbs of Silicon Valley. As the decade progressed, one suburban mom watched as the open spaces she had enjoyed as a child disappeared to development.
Nonette Hanko, who was raising four children in Palo Alto, felt compelled to act. Beginning in 1970, she and a group of fellow conservationists led the effort to form the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District. The environmental pioneer, now 90 years old, served on the Midpen Board of Directors for 46 years before retiring in 2018. The district itself celebrates a half-century of land stewardship this year.
Inspired to act
Hanko’s passion for the land started early.
Born at Mills Hospital in San Mateo in 1931, she recalled being taken to the Sierra Nevada every summer, “except during the war, when there wasn’t enough gas.” Growing up in Burlingame, she often visited the Mills Estate to enjoy quiet time in nature.
“I would come and sit at the base of the tree and just be there and listen and hear nothing,” Hanko, an aspiring concert pianist, told a Midpen audience at her retirement celebration. “It was medicine for me. You have to remember that I spent four hours of practice on the piano.”
By the late 1960s, the region was growing at an unprecedented pace. Hanko read an editorial in the Feb. 16, 1970, edition of the Palo Alto Times that pushed her to take action. Reflecting on Palo Alto’s “environmental design study,” reporter Jay Thorwaldson wrote, “If the conservationists and others who value the view from the flatlands are really serious, they should take this time to examine their ultimate priority – undeveloped open space – and move to set up an agency capable of being a recipient for land, either donated, willed or purchased, through whatever federal funds may be available.”
Taking his words to heart, Hanko began hosting meetings, complete with blueberry coffee cake, which she credits with enticing people to return for a second meeting. Hanko and her collaborators – inspired and aided in part by the East Bay Regional Park District, founded in 1934 – spearheaded the campaign to place a measure on Santa Clara County’s ballot in 1972, allowing voters to create Midpen, an independent special district funded by taxpayers that over the past 50 years has preserved and protected more than 65,000 acres of open space.
Alongside presidential candidates Richard Nixon and George McGovern, Santa Clara County voters considered Measure R, also known as the Room to Breathe Initiative. It passed with 67.71% support, officially creating the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District.
Midpen’s first purchase, in 1974, was 90 acres of the land that would become Foothills Open Space Preserve surrounding Page Mill Road in Los Altos Hills and Palo Alto. By 1975, Midpen had hired its first ranger, received its first gift of land – what would become the Saratoga Gap Open Space Preserve – and purchased what is now its most popular park, Rancho San Antonio Open Space Preserve.
A dream come true
Midpen continued to expand with a second ballot measure, 1976’s Proposition D in San Mateo County, and the purchase of 200 acres in the Cupertino foothills on which the Pichetti Winery stands. The district acquired land from all manner of sources – Midpen now owns land previously owned by Stanford University, James Folger (of Folgers Coffee), the city of San Francisco (the Pulgas Ridge Open Space Preserve was once the site of a tuberculosis sanitarium) and the U.S. Air Force (former Almaden Air Force Station, now Sierra Azul Open Space Preserve). Midpen expanded through the final decades of the 20th century, with 25 preserves totaling more than 47,000 acres by its 30th anniversary in 2002. In 2004, the agency made its first coastline acquisitions in San Mateo County.
When Hanko retired from the Midpen board a few years ago, she told district officials in an interview that she kept working for 46 years because “it’s a dream come true, being able to do something about saving our open spaces for people and animals. When you’re building something important, and we’re still building it, you never lose that joy.”
At the time, Midpen unveiled the Nonette Hanko San Andreas Fault Trail to honor her dedication and service.
As Midpen celebrates its 50th anniversary, Hanko reflected on what she hopes the district can accomplish in the next 50 years.
“I would hope that the district is able to expand its boundaries so that it can save all of these priceless beautiful lands along the coast of San Mateo,” she said.
“Fifty years ago, Nonette Hanko brought a small group of concerned citizens together, and with the support of local voters, created Midpen around a vision of ‘Room to Breathe’ in our region for people, plants and animals,” Midpen general manager Ana María Ruiz said. “We invite the public to join us in 2022 to celebrate how far we have come together as a community in realizing our vision, sharing stories from the last half-century of perseverance and recognizing the contributions of people past, present and future.”
With more than 245 miles of trails, Midpen is still working to preserve public spaces and connect trails. Per a 2020 agreement, Midpen, Peninsula Regional Open Space Trust and 10 other agencies are collaborating to open a Bay to Sea Trail for public use by 2037.
For more information on Midpen’s 50th anniversary celebration, visit openspace.org/50-years.