The Los Altos Town Crier’s 75-year transformation from hand-drawn “shopper” to local newspaper of record still operating in the age of social media is a story of perseverance and community spirit. Its survival – and independence – stems from a strong partnership between the paper and local residents.
The Town Crier started as a four-page, all-advertisement issue published Sept. 9, 1947, that featured hand-drawn ads for local businesses. The paper was co-founded by Dave MacKenzie, who lived in Los Altos Hills until his death in 2011, and Warren Goodrich, a nationally syndicated cartoonist, who drew the ads. Goodrich died in 2002. The paper had a circulation of 1,800 at its launch.
Although bereft of editorial content in the early days, the Town Crier flashed plenty of personality due to its witty and irreverent co-founders.
“We needed money,” MacKenzie said when asked why he and Goodrich started the shopper. “The Los Altos News (published until 1967) had no shopper, although they started one later in competition. Our advantage was that we had the one offset press in Santa Clara County, so we had better-quality printing.”
As Goodrich recalled in his 2001 book “An Artist’s Life,” “In (the Town Crier), we made fun of almost everyone, including the merchants, who were allowed little to say about their ads or anything else. It caught on from the beginning and grew into a valuable property.”
“The secret (to the Town Crier’s success) was the Lucky Number,” said Mort Levine, who served as editor of the Los Altos News from 1953 to 1955 and purchased the Town Crier from MacKenzie in 1972.
The Lucky Number was one of MacKenzie’s many ideas to boost reader interest. Individual numbers were hand-stamped onto each Town Crier before distribution. A winning number, which entitled the number holder to cash, was drawn later and displayed on the windows of participating merchants. If there were no winner one week, the cash award increased by $10.
MacKenzie’s humorous “Under the Oak” column and the “Bulletin Board,” where people could advertise items wanted or for sale, were other keys to the paper’s early success.
“The Town Crier’s beginning was at a critical junction in time for the area,” historian Patricia Graham wrote in the California History Center’s “Los Altos Reminiscences,” published in 1973. “Interpersonal needs developed with a rising population, and the ‘Bulletin Board’ service formed
the second of many journalistic links for the Town Crier. A local paper, the publication’s expansion was a direct response to local need.”
“The Town Crier established a close relationship with (Rancho Shopping Center owner) Chris Wilder, which gave it a nucleus of advertising that frustrated the Los Altos News,” Levine said.
By 1951, Goodrich left for New York and publisher Bill Norton joined the fold. The paper began including editorial content, and circulation expanded to 8,600 by 1957. The 1950s brought several new features, including the photo-dominant “Foothill Focus” and “Strictly Scenic.” Letters to the editor began appearing along with a host of entertaining columns.
The paper continued to grow and broaden coverage in the 1960s, as Los Altos growth “posed problems of preserving the noncommercial atmosphere of the town,” as Graham put it.
The year 1970 brought the hiring of legendary Town Crier editor Dolores “Tuck” Shepherd. Shepherd pushed the Town Crier’s folksy image further, regularly featuring old line drawings on the cover to spoof a local issue. Shepherd herself was a hit with the readers because she always put them first – people were welcome to visit the Town Crier offices any time, even on deadline. Shepherd was editor for 15 years before leaving in 1985. She died in 1993. A downtown bench in Shepherd’s honor was dedicated in 1994, located outside the newspaper’s front door at 138 Main St.
Stop the presses
Along with the Town Crier purchase, Levine in the 1970s accumulated more than a dozen community newspapers across the South Bay before selling to Meredith Corp. in the late ’70s.
“It was their corporate decision to get into the suburban newspaper market nationally,” Levine recalled.
Meredith, based out of Des Moines, Iowa, had no previous newspaper experience – and it showed. Ad sales and circulation suffered.
“Typical large corporation with a short attention span,” Levine observed.
The Town Crier and a group of other weeklies were sold to Meredith executive Terrence Donnelly in 1988. He promptly sold them to another corporate giant, the Tribune Co., out of Chicago. The Tribune Co. shut down the daily Peninsula Times Tribune in March 1993 – and the Town Crier along with it.
Within 24 hours, Los Altos residents Paul and Liz Nyberg worked out a purchase agreement for the Town Crier and rehired a nucleus of staff to publish the next issue on schedule.
Under the Nybergs, the paper grew and the editorial content focused more intensely on the Los Altos area. Operations expanded from occupying a small portion of offices at 138 Main St. to full ownership of the building, with newspaper operations taking up the entire second floor. In 1995, an overhaul of the building was completed. That same year, the newspaper joined the World Wide Web with its own website, losaltosonline.com.
Two popular traditions the Nybergs started remain today: the annual Los Altan of the Year honor, recognizing local residents for their deep and sustained community contributions, and the Town Crier Holiday Fund, an annual campaign raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for nonprofit organizations that serve people in need. Paul Nyberg, whose newspaper ownership reflected his love of Los Altos, died last year.
New era
December 2019 brought new ownership to the Town Crier. Longtime employees Howard Bischoff, Kathy Lera and Chris Redden joined with 2018 Los Altan of the Year Dennis Young to buy the paper from the Nybergs.
Bischoff, Lera and Young serve as co-publishers. Redden, in charge of the newspaper’s production and a 44-year employee, died in September 2020.
Under the new leadership team, Town Crier interior offices underwent a complete remodel. Several new staffers have come onboard. COVID-19 restrictions became yet another challenge for the paper to overcome.
Through it all, the paper’s strong relationship with the public continues unabated.
“The great thing about the residents of the Los Altos area is they really care about their schools, government, local businesses and other interests,” Bischoff said. “People are passionate about what they do, and the Town Crier has no shortage of things to cover, which is a reflection of this vibrant community.”
“These kinds of (community newspapers) are very entrepreneurial, they had presence,” Levine said. “The Town Crier’s a good example. It’s a paper the community embraced and felt was theirs.”
Watch for updates on plans connected with the Town Crier’s 75th anniversary.