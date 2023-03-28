murals

Photos by Saira Ahmed

Since its formation in 2020, Arts Los Altos has installed nine art pieces in downtown Los Altos and another on University Avenue.

Many of those involved in the nonprofit previously served on the city’s Public Arts Commission, including director of development and outreach Maddy McBirney and director of communication and development Karen Zucker.

200 main mural

Photos by Saira Ahmed

Los Altos history is commemorated in the 200 Main Street” mural.

apricot blossoms

Photo by Saira Ahmed

“Apricot Blossoms,” above BK Collections on State Street, was designed by San Jose artist and muralist Roan Victor.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.