The 15 pickleball courts at Mitchell Park in Palo Alto are filled with people in motion. The popping sounds of plastic, wiffle-type balls swatted by pickleball paddles are constant. So is the chatter and laughter among participants.
“It’s like this 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day,” said Monica Williams of Mountain View.
Williams, a designated ambassador for the USA Pickleball Association, recently led a Town Crier reporter through an impromptu lesson, followed by an actual game on one of the 20-foot-by-44-foot courts – four of them can fit on one standard tennis court.
The 80-year-old Williams blasted a serve right past the flailing paddle of the reporter. Not a great start, but soon after came fun volleys, shrugs, giggles, fist-bumps – in other words, a good time had by all.
Pickleball has skyrocketed in popularity over the past five years, especially over the course of the pandemic. According to USA Pickleball, citing a Sports & Fitness Industry Association study, the sport grew to 4.8 million players in 2021. Annual growth has averaged 11.5% the past five years. It is often cited as the fastest-growing sport in America.
Statistics nationwide belie the myth that the sport is mostly for senior citizens: Again, according to USA Pickleball, the average age of core players (those regularly playing in tournaments) is 47.9; for casual players, it’s 34.3. The sport is not only multigenerational and multiracial, but also gender neutral – the ratio of women to men players is roughly 50-50.
The popularity is evident at Mitchell Park, where the Palo Alto Pickleball Club counts 800 members – including as many as 90 from Los Altos.
A sport for all ages
Described as a hybrid of tennis, pingpong and badminton, pickleball has origins going back more than 50 years. It began as an informal family game in the U.S. Northwest and enjoyed a fairly quiet popularity until recently. Now it seems everyone is recognizing the sport’s many advantages all at once.
“Anybody can play,” Williams said. “It takes 10 minutes to learn, it takes a lifetime to master, but that lifetime is lots of fun because it’s so social – the laughter, it’s wonderful.”
Many pickleball players are converts from other sports. Williams played tennis for 50 years before switching to pickleball seven years ago.
Dan Mitchell of Los Altos, 67, played racquetball for 45 years before switching. Another former racquetball player encouraged him to try it out. His first time out, he played three to four hours.
“When COVID (restrictions) kicked in, some courts shut down,” Mitchell recalled. “Racquetball shut down completely because it was indoors. You could still play pickleball because it was outdoors. Half the guys I played racquetball with, I see them showing up on pickleball courts now, completely converted.”
Unlike tennis and other sports that must be arranged beforehand, pickleball players can simply show up and place their paddles courtside to get into a game. The contests are relatively short – matches go up to 11 points, and teams or individuals must win by two. At 34 inches high, the net is lower than tennis and badminton.
The area in front of the net is called “the kitchen,” and initial volleys must bypass it. Players must allow one bounce on each side before returning serve. Because the court is so small, players can plainly see and talk with one another.
Dorit Perry of Los Altos enjoys the camaraderie and friendships that develop on the court. She started playing four years ago and now plays five days a week.
“I literally met over 200 people that I would have never known,” she said. “I like it because I can just show up and have fun.”
“Probably best (about pickleball) is the social interaction it generates,” added player Rich Pearson. “First, you’re playing with someone and that’s social – you’re physically playing three or four different partners in an hour. … There’s more laughing in pickleball than any other sport I ever played.”
Pilot programs expand
Cities around the nation, including those locally, have responded to the pickleball craze with plans for courts. The process usually goes like this: initiation of a pilot program with striping over existing tennis courts, then eventual construction of dedicated pickleball courts.
Mountain View has already laun-ched a pilot program at Rengstorff Park, with six pickleball courts striped over tennis courts. This is in addition to three existing courts at the park. Los Altos plans to restripe tennis courts at McKenzie Park to allow for six pickleball courts. Four more are slated for Montclaire Park.
“The pickleball pilot is still mo-ving forward,” said Los Altos City Manager Gabriel Engeland. “We will stripe McKenzie early next month (September), followed by noise dampening and striping at Montclaire. When the striping is done at McKenzie, we will also make other minor alterations in the parking lot. … We don’t have a specific date for Montclaire yet, as we are still finalizing the purchase of the noise-dampening equipment, but hope to have them operational not too long after McKenzie.”
Pilot programs are a smart way for cities to proceed, Mitchell noted.
“The cost is much lower,” he said. “From our standpoint, it’s a little quicker to implement. It’s really a double-edged sword, pickleball is. All the cities around here can see how popular it is, they have facilities and they want them used. On the other hand, there’s this concern of this tidal wave of people coming in. Its popularity is the main reason to do it, and its popularity is also the main fear about it.”
Many proponents tout the impor-tance of having a pickleball hub – one
centralized location, like Mitchell Park. Recent discussion over the Los Altos pilot program favored McKenzie as “one of the few sites that would work,” Mitchell said, because it’s located away from residential homes. A constant complaint of pickleball is the noise from the wooden paddles.
Despite the noise factor, proponents believe that dedicated courts are inevitable because of pickleball’s growing popularity.
“It’s the path we followed in Palo Alto,” Pearson said. “Five years ago, it was just a fad. I understand the rationale for starting slow, but if you look at the numbers and the growth over the last five years, (cities are) just kicking the can because (the demand for dedicated courts is) going to happen again.”
Like any sport, there is an injury risk. Williams, an instructor, always stresses “safety first.” Nonetheless, some get carried away – literally. One man she saw ran to the net to return a volley only to fly over the net and land on his forehead.
Still, the fitness advantages far outweigh the injury risk, players said.
“I exercise for the health benefit,” Mitchell said. “Counter to (injuries) are all the health benefits of staying active. You’re going to live longer because of this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments