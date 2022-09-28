The Mountain View Independent Order of the Odd Fellows Lodge historically had been “male, pale and stale.” At least, that’s the assessment of Jessica Dickinson Goodman, outreach chairperson for Mountain View’s Lodge No. 244, who pointed to pictures of previous presiding officers (called Noble Grands) from a 30-year period sometime in the 20th century. Every single face in the black-and-white images is male and white.
But with work from Dickinson Goodman and others, the Lodge has been transforming into a younger, LGBTQ-inclusive space at 823 Villa St., on the corner of Castro Street, in the heart of downtown Mountain View.
Founded in 1819, the Odd Fellows, the world’s oldest and largest fraternal organization, “aims to provide a framework that promotes personal and social development,” according to its website, with a specific goal “to improve and elevate the character of mankind by promoting the principles of friendship, love, truth, faith, hope, charity and universal justice.”
The Odd-yssey
Dickinson Goodman, and many other newer members, made her journey into the Odd Fellows through another group. In her case, it was the Odd Writers’ League, run by her high school best friend Sinéad Toolis Byrd. The group had been meeting at BookBuyers, a used bookstore at 317 Castro St.
“It had this big funky couch, and we would all sit on it and read each other our bad poetry or sometimes good poetry,” Dickinson Goodman said.
When the bookstore closed in 2016, the group began the search for a new Wednesday night meeting place. They tried the public library – but at the time room reservations only lasted 30 minutes. They wanted to avoid bars – they were too loud and a few members had experienced addiction. They looked into the community center – they couldn’t afford the $157 rental fee for the basement room.
Hitting roadblocks at all of the obvious places, Toolis Byrd took to Google Maps.
“She looked up every single building on Castro Street (and) tried to guess which one of them might have a back room and emailed all of them to see if she could have a place to meet,” Dickinson Goodman said of the search.
Odd Fellows member Linnea Brandenburg responded affirmatively, offering to sit on the couch during the Odd Writers’ League’s meetings, fulfilling the insurance policy requirement that an Odd Fellows member be present for any meeting in the building. Brandenburg sat on the couch for a year before Toolis Byrd and Dickinson Goodman joined the Odd Fellows.
“We joined mostly because if we were members, Linnea wouldn’t have to sit through our meetings every week” Dickinson Goodman said, noting that approximately 10 members of the writing group have joined the Odd Fellows in the past five years.
Dickinson Goodman worked her way through the “order of the chairs,” or the official sequence of leadership positions, and served as Noble Grand in 2019. She estimated that membership has grown from the mid-20s to just below 40 since 2017, with nearly all of the growth coming from inviting other organizations to use the Lodge as a free meeting space.
“We’ve sat here and hung out … for insurance purposes,” Dickinson Goodman said. “Eventually (other groups) get tired of me coming to all their meetings and they just join the Odd Fellows.”
She calls it “recruiting by social awkwardness.”
Now, Dickinson Goodman is very intentional about which groups she recruits. She finds most through Meetup.com, identifying groups that are run by people of color, LGBTQ individuals and women. She said this type of cohort-based recruitment is “the most humane way to help a male, pale and stale organization become more representative of its community.”
The lowdown on the Lodge
The Lodge, built in 1909 to house the First National Bank, features all the idiosyncrasies of an old building. The kitchen appliances are still original to the 1970s, when the Odd Fellows acquired the building. Dickinson Goodman said she’s “pretty sure” the elevator is the first in downtown Mountain View. (Don’t worry, she assured, it was freshly recertified in July.) Upstairs, the meeting hall includes rows of high-backed wooden chairs facing a central dais in a rectangular pattern.
There is a practical reason for the seating arrangement, which most Odd Fellows Lodges use, Dickinson Goodman said.
“It means that people have to look at each other’s eyes to talk,” she explained. “I’ve worked in the legislature in Washington state, and a lot of times healthy debate (requires) you to be looking at each other.”
Downstairs, the entry hall is filled with couches and tables, with floor-to-ceiling windows covered by vintage lace curtains, both providing privacy and inviting in natural light. The Lodge, as quirky a space as it is, boasts plenty of rooms for meetings and outreach.
Regular groups meeting at the Lodge include the Odd Writers’ League and the Oddizens, a “queer-inclusive and gender diverse” board games group. (Coincidentally, both used the descriptor “odd” before they began meeting at the Lodge.) It also hosts a Muslim women’s dinner group, a western meditation group, charity pop-up art galleries and an annual haunted-house fundraiser.
Meeting place, ‘third space’
Dickinson Goodman is passionate about community organizing work, in part due to her professional background. She has worked across the civic world: as an intern for U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, as a scheduler for Kamala Harris’ office when Harris served as California Attorney General and as a member of the San Jose Human Services Commission, including a stint as chairperson. But her experiences growing up in East Palo Alto also sparked her interest in ensuring that downtown Mountain View has a safe space for people to just hang out.
“We didn’t have a lot of library services in the neighborhood I was in,” Dickinson Goodman said, “and so when I was little, I would get dropped off at the Mountain View Public Library.”
She recalled hanging out at the library all day, and walking down Castro Street for $2.85 bao from Hong Kong Bakery.
“I would sit on that little ledge right there,” she said pointing to the bakery window facing the street, “and eat them because there was no place in downtown Mountain View where I could just be without spending money.”
She noted that’s still the case – there aren’t many public spaces where people can hang out without spending money. She wants the Odd Fellows Lodge to create that “third space.” Her goal is to have something going on in the building every day.
Intergenerational work
Was it the older members of the Odd Fellows who resisted Dickinson Goodman’s efforts? For the most part, she said, no.
“More so than any other organization I volunteered with in that legacy organization space, the Odd Fellows wants to survive,” she said.
In 2020, some members wanted to fly LGBTQ Pride flags outside the building.
“We knew a number of the members would be uncomfortable with the concept, so we worked for five months to bring up the idea to talk people through what the different flags meant (and) to try to find examples of similar organizations that hadn’t violated their bylaws,” Dickinson Goodman said.
At the May meeting, Dickinson Goodman and her contingent made the formal proposal. She said the group spent 90 minutes ensuring proper procedure and attempting to convince the handful of members who were uncomfortable with the action. In the end, the motion passed 21-4 and the flags went up.
“We consistently told stories about community members coming and seeing the flags and being delighted by it,” she said, adding that she thinks the Odd Fellows’ decision may have inspired a few businesses to fly the flags as well.
The next year when the same proposal came up for a second time, it passed unanimously. All four of the naysayers had changed their minds.
“When people ask why I do intergenerational work or work with legacy organizations, I think about those four members who voted against having Pride flags up in May of 2020 and that they changed their minds,” Dickinson Goodman said. “I’m really proud of both that they put that work in to figure out if this was OK for them and of all of the queer people in the Lodge who put the sweat equity into helping them think through this issue.” ]
For more information on the Mountain View Odd Fellows, visit mountainviewoddfellows.org/our-community.
