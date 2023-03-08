Ravenswood

A bicyclist looks for birds at Ravenswood Preserve.

 Saira Ahmed/Town Crier Editorial Intern

The Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District oversees 26 open-space preserves, all offering opportunities for people to venture into nature for a hike and to explore the scenery.

The preserves include a wide range of trails – from easy and flat paths to rigorous and steep ones. Cydney Bieber, Midpen’s recently retired public affairs specialist, recommends families – especially those with younger children – hike at Ravenswood, Skyline Ridge, Los Trancos and Rancho San Antonio preserves because they contain easier trails with flatter and sometimes paved paths.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.