The Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District oversees 26 open-space preserves, all offering opportunities for people to venture into nature for a hike and to explore the scenery.
The preserves include a wide range of trails – from easy and flat paths to rigorous and steep ones. Cydney Bieber, Midpen’s recently retired public affairs specialist, recommends families – especially those with younger children – hike at Ravenswood, Skyline Ridge, Los Trancos and Rancho San Antonio preserves because they contain easier trails with flatter and sometimes paved paths.
Ravenswood
Located in East Palo Alto at the edge of the San Francisco Bay, visitors to Ravenswood will discover habitat unlike other Midpen preserves, Bieber said. The easy-access 2.1-mile-long San Francisco Bay Trail is mostly paved and follows the levee on the saltwater marsh, she added.
Ravenswood is a great location to see birds, Bieber noted, as it is one of the many wetlands along the Pacific Flyway, in which a variety migrating birds travel through. Alongside migrating birds, hikers can see a number of local ones, including sandpipers, avocets, great blue herons, white pelicans and egrets, according to Bieber.
There are also raised boardwalks, overlooks and signs about the wetland habitat on the San Francisco Bay Trail. The trail is open to both bikers and pedestrians.
King tides overtake the marsh at times in December and January; these are the highest tides of the year, Bieber noted. She said the difference between low tide and high tide shapes a different experience depending on the time of day one visits.
“One of my favorite things about Ravenswood is that the preserve changes a couple of times a day,” Bieber said. “In low tide, you get these muddy channels that weave through the vegetation out in the marsh, and at high tide, the water comes in and it’s all of these beautiful green waterways that you can see running out to the bay.”
Bieber added that Ravenswood is her favorite out of all of the Midpen preserves.
“It is so different from some of the other places that we’ve seen,” she said. “It has a kind of hidden beauty to it. There’s a real unique beauty to the marshlands there.”
Skyline Ridge
Featuring multiple easy-access hikes on the edge of the Santa Cruz Mountains, Skyline Ridge in La Honda is another good place for families to visit, Bieber said. The landscape includes Alpine Pond and the half-mile trail that surrounds it. That’s where visitors can spot dragonflies, cattails and ducks, according to Bieber.
She added that there is another great hike around Horseshoe Lake, which is deeper in the preserve (a 3.3-mile roundtrip hike from Alpine Pond). Bieber said kids love the mile-long loop around the lake because they get to explore the pond and its features.
There is also an audio-guided hike option; visitors can download it to their phones from the Midpen website, then listen to it while walking to learn more about Skyline Ridge.
The David C. Daniels Nature Center at Alpine Pond is closed for the winter season but will open again in April, Bieber added.
“Lots of people visit (the center) and it’s nice,” she said. “All of these trails (around the ponds) are flat, easy and great for kids.”
Los Trancos
Located in the Santa Cruz Mountains above Palo Alto, Los Trancos is known for being a good place to learn about earthquake geology. Bieber said it boasts a 1.5-mile trail that wends along the San Andreas Fault, one of the longest and most active faults in the world.
Los Trancos also offers plenty of shade for those hot days, thanks to the mostly tree-covered trails.
Like Skyline Ridge, there is also an audio-guided hike option at Los Trancos available for download on the Midpen website. It mentions all the points where the fault goes.
“There’s actually a fence in there where you can see the fence has shifted,” Bieber said. “One part of the fence is on a different plane than the other now, and that’s because of the 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake.”
Rancho San Antonio
Rancho San Antonio is Midpen’s most popular preserve, Bieber said, because it is located in the most urban area – in Cupertino, close to the Los Altos border. It’s where many people get their introduction to Midpen.
“Rancho is a really fabulous preserve because there is so much wildlife there,” she said. “You can see deer, turkey and sometimes you’ll see a coyote. People can dip their toes into what going to a preserve is like, then they can what other preserves have to offer.”
A 1-mile walk on an easy trail offers access to Deer Hollow Farm, which many kids love to visit because of the animals, Bieber said. The farm houses cows, pigs, goats, sheep and chickens, among other animals.
The gift of the outdoors
Bieber said that experiencing the outdoors as a kid is beneficial, as it allows them to experience what is outside of their comfort zone and their screens.
“Taking your kids outdoors and giving them that experience is really giving them gifts that they can take with them for years and years,” she said. “We have people on our staff who have grown up hiking in our preserves, and the knowledge and love they have for taking care of nature and the open-space lands is incredible. That was instilled in them early on when they got to go out and experience these things firsthand.” c
For more information on Midpen and its preserves, visit openspace.org.
