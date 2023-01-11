Bullis Summer Camp, initially launched in 2014 by a group of motivated Bullis Charter School alumni, became a meaningful fixture for many in the Los Altos and Mountain View communities.
The camp has undergone numerous transitions and adaptations – it was previously called Bullis Boosters Summer Camp – yet perhaps the most significant metamorphosis is the impact the camp experience has had on both its campers and counselors-in-training (CITs).
Hosting campers in grades 2-6, the camp – which offers hands-on STEAM activities aimed at stopping the so-called summer slide – has been a mainstay for many students who might otherwise not be able to attend a traditional summer camp. Through community support, Bullis Summer Camp is entirely tuition-free and staffed by credentialed teachers and seasoned volunteers.
Over the past several years, many longtime camp attendees have reached the maximum age allowable as campers, and have opted instead to return as volunteer CITs. Last summer saw the largest number of campers-turned-CITs to date, with approximately half the CIT cohort originating as Bullis Boosters Camp campers.
From camper to CIT
America Lascarez, a junior in high school, has been participating in the camp since first grade.
“I liked the activities we did,” Lascarez said. “I know one activity that I liked was when we built bridges out of marshmallows and spaghetti. The teachers are all really nice, and the activities we did were fun, so I wanted to keep on coming.”
The camp offered a fresh experience for Lascarez.
“During the school year, I wasn’t really studious,” she said. “This camp, I learned, but in a fun way, which was better for me since I learn more hands-on.”
Lascarez wasn’t the only camper-turned-CIT equipped with new skills. Estefani Domingo, a senior, had participated in the camp for three years prior to becoming a CIT. When asked about something she carried away from camp last summer, Domingo answered, “Leadership, communication, teamwork and team-building are all skills that I learned – multitasking, too.”
Domingo was a CIT the summer before last as well, and she reflected on how her experience at the camp has transferred to other jobs as well.
“Now I work at other different camps, and I’m able to engage with kids younger than me, be there for them and plan fun activities,” she said.
Angel Hernández, a freshman who attended the Bullis Boosters camp for three years, echoed Domingo’s sentiment.
“I also volunteer at other camps,” Hernández said. “All those camps combined is a lot of time spent with children, so I learned how to build up my relationship skills with younger kids.”
Despite last summer being his fifth involved with the Bullis camp, Hernández said he still enjoys the opportunity “to meet new people, interact with new kids and also learn new things. Even as a CIT, I get to learn new things that maybe I haven’t learned before.”
In addition to work experience, other CITs noted how they found their confidence at the camp. For Jacqueline Cordero, a junior, one of the activities cemented her passion for STEM.
“We did something with a stethoscope,” she recalled. “When I was little, I kind of already knew that I wanted to be in the medical field, and the activity made me more sure that it was something I want to do in the future.”
Esmeralda Calderon, an eighth-grader, shared how attending the Bullis camp helped her to be less shy and encouraged her to talk to other kids.
The CITs who were not previously campers also enjoy participating in Bullis Summer Camp. In addition to spending fun time with younger students, CITs learn patience, responsibility and to act as role models.
After spending more than eight summers at Bullis Boosters Camp, I myself am now a seasoned CIT, and I reflect back on those times as among my most meaningful life experiences to date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments