In June 2016, I packed up all my belongings and my cat, Bandit, and moved across the country. I took Interstate 10 all the way from Florida to Southern California, then made my way north to Los Altos, where I was to be the newest associate pastor at Los Altos United Methodist Church.
I moved so that I could live more openly and authentically as a lesbian pastor, which is much more acceptable in California than in many places in the Southeast United States. Bandit and I moved into our 600-square-foot apartment in Old Mountain View, ready for our next big adventure.
The day I rolled into Mountain View I did some unpacking and then walked downtown to Casa Lupe for dinner. I walked through the parking lot of what was Trinity United Methodist Church to a bustling Castro Street. As I passed by that church for the first time, I felt a little tug.
“What an opportunity this place has to connect with the folks of downtown Mountain View,” I thought.
And that’s how my love story with Mountain View began.
Since that day I’ve met my wife, who I married in September 2018. We welcomed Granger, a pit bull chihuahua mix pup, later that month. And in June 2019, our first two kids, Jo (now 20 years old) and Akiah (now 16 years old), came to live with us.
I’m no longer in that 600-square-foot apartment. Instead, we live in the house that belonged to Trinity United Methodist Church, which has since merged with Los Altos United Methodist Church, just one street over from where I was.
And that tug I felt on day one? That has become Front Porch.
Sacred Act of Neighboring
Front Porch started as a dream – what would it look like to create meaningful connection with and among the people in downtown Mountain View? What would it look like to create a space where people could come from different backgrounds and find that they are united and a part of something bigger
than themselves? What would it look like to follow Jesus in a way that includes those people the church has often ignored? How can we follow Jesus in a way that cares more about people’s behavior than their beliefs?
Now we are celebrating Becoming Front Porch – a moment of transition for Front Porch. We spent many months sharing what Front Porch would be. We anticipated that it would be a place where people can come from different spaces and backgrounds and share in a commitment to something bigger than themselves. We emphasized the Sacred Act of Neighboring as a path to personal and communal growth. It was fun to dream big dreams.
And now we celebrate that we are no longer anticipating but actively living what we say we are about. Not that we’re done growing, changing and transforming. That will be a lifelong process for Front Porch the organization, as well as the people who make up the organization. But we are saying that in this place, you will find a community of people full of flaws and imperfections but dedicated to growing in the Sacred Act of Neighboring.
What a gift to be in this place and time.
Sam Blewis is pastor to the neighborhood for Front Porch, a ministry of Los Altos United Methodist Church. For more information, visit frontporchmv.org.