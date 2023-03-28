Photo Courtesy of Christine Hudson

Photo Courtesy of Christine Hudson

Christine Hudson has a rich family history. Fortunately, her mother was an avid writer who documented her Italian parents’ journeys to California and memories of her young life in the small community of Dunsmuir, in the shadow of Mount Shasta.

Hudson’s mother, Mary Reginato Hudson, was born in Dunsmuir to Italian immigrants. Hudson’s father, H.A. Hudson, was born in India while his parents did missionary work there. He went on to become a pilot and served in World War II. He died in a plane crash in 1953 over the Pacific Ocean, when Hudson was just 2 years old.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.