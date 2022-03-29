The year 1918 was a momentous one, marking the end of World War I. It was also the year Iraida Espinosa, a longtime resident of the Parc Regent retirement community in Los Altos, was born. She turned 104 Feb. 22.
Born in Humacao, Puerto Rico, Espinosa graduated from the University of Puerto Rico. In 1937, she moved to Boston and earned a master’s degree in music at Radcliffe College, a Cambridge, Mass.-based liberal arts college for women. In Boston, she met her future husband, Aurelio Espinosa, a Spanish instructor at Harvard University, whom she married in 1942. Shortly after, they moved to West Point, N.Y., where her husband taught foreign languages at the U.S. Military Academy.
The next four years of Espinosa’s life were filled with playing the piano, folding bandages and caring for their first child, Margarita, born in 1944.
In 1946, the couple relocated to the Stanford University campus, and their family grew with the birth of Maria in 1947 and Ramon in 1952. At Stanford, Espinosa began a two-decade career in education, which included teaching Spanish at Woodside Elementary School, coordinating foreign language instruction at the primary school level for the Palo Alto Unified School District and teaching second and third grades at Walter Hays Elementary School in Palo Alto.