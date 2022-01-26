The Community School of Music and Arts in Mountain View offers an unusual concentration of music camps, classes and lessons for local children from preschool through high school ages, and the nonprofit offers financial aid for all of its programming based on family income.
One program, the Summer Music Institute at Tateuchi Hall, brings members of the San Francisco Symphony and other guest artists for an intensive two weeks with ambitious young string players and pianists. The students, who audition by video in the spring, come together for 10 days of master classes, recitals, chamber music and small-group coaching.
The idea is to bring peers together to make music with intensity and collaboration impossible during the school year, and to offer insight into the public performance skills, professionalism and leadership involved in life as a professional musician. Violin, viola, cello and piano students make up the group of approximately 20 that gathers each summer to workshop and perform. In addition to solo and group recitals, the program is notable for chamber music collaborations – small-group performances with a rapport, and repertoire, unusual for students accustomed to performing only alone or in a full symphony.
Mountain View resident Anastasia Grunina joined the Summer Music Institute as a 12-year-old pianist and first-time participant last summer. She’s a veteran of piano competitions in the U.S. and internationally and has a busy life of daily practice in her family of musicians, but the summer intensive gave her a first taste of chamber music after a career of all solo work to date. Although she had always dreamed of finding an opportunity to accompany an orchestra, pianos are more or less nonexistent at local schools, relegating young pianists (of whom there are many) to solitary practice for most or all of the year.
After six years of study, Grunina came to the workshop without a clear agenda, just a desire to trust the teachers and follow the workshop’s approach. During the school year, Grunina comes home from Blach Intermediate School, finishes homework and turns directly to practice every day. Aside from one hour of ballet a week, piano had been her world outside of school.
“You can’t do anything else; you have to focus on one thing – if you focus on too many things, you won’t get it nailed down, you’ll just be lost,” she said of the focus that defines peer musicians at her age.
She described the pride of learning to understand music and its complications like a new language, adapting to it and teasing out what a composer is trying to tell through his or her music.
Grunina said playing a Johann Christian Bach piano trio with a violin and cello this summer was revelatory – “I really enjoyed it because when I was practicing just my part, it sounded plain, but once all the other instruments joined, it sounded amazing, and the hours of practice and work really paid off. Honestly, instead of being stressed about performing with them, I was excited and happy.”
After years of high-pressure solo performance, Grunina said taking the stage with people by her side, “supporting me, in a way, because we were bringing this amazing music to life just by being there on stage,” felt like a welcome change from sitting at the “exact center of attention.”
“I could feel myself improving within only two weeks, even though it was a bit stressful, because I only had a short amount of time to learn so much music,” she said. “I learned the pressure of being a real musician – it takes perseverance because some people could easily say, ‘I just give up.’ But people like me and all the other students said, ‘No, I’m going to push myself and I will reach this point of learning all of this within the short amount of time.’ It’s amazing.”
Two weeks on a professional stage
“Our program over the summer is very intense and it aims to accelerate the learning curve,” said the program’s artistic director Florin Parvulescu, a violinist with the San Francisco Symphony.
The Summer Music Institute escapes from the traditional cadence of one focused lesson per week, with enthusiasm fading over the subsequent six days as a student pursues exercises and recalls feedback more and more dimly.
“We want to really accelerate that, so within one week, you’ll probably be getting three lessons and intensive coaching in your chamber group,” Parvulescu described. “During one week, you’re actually probably learning something that would take you four to five weeks.”
In addition to learning far more pieces than they could typically master in a summer, the more advanced students play directly with the professional musician faculty – “a tremendous amount of fun for them as well as us,” Parvulescu said – and learn how to rehearse more professionally than the typical 13- or 14-year-olds experience in a youth orchestra. He noted that though there is still space for the fun of peer interaction, learning to seize an hour together with focus and see, at its end, control over what you’re doing “translates into much more fun” for ambitious students.
“Some of the best repertoire ever is for string quartets or piano trios or string sextets, and usually once people get into that, then they’re hooked and that’s a great thing,” Parvulescu said.
He added that the bigger picture of chamber music, playing together and “really having fun,” can be an antidote to the burnout young musicians experience in high-achieving environments, where the constant pressure to perform at a really high level causes pleasure to get lost.
CSMA sees a variety of students, ranging from those with rigorous and deep training by age 10 to those with more limited technical prowess who also demonstrate a passion and gift for music. The program welcomes applications from musicians ages 9-18, with the majority of its participants ages 12-15. Ø
“We can’t really teach someone how to play (an instrument) in two weeks, but given people’s desire to play, especially chamber music, and to make music with their friends and people of the same age, we definitely encourage everyone to apply,” Parvulescu said.
Asked where, and how, young musicians begin on their way to this skill level, Parvulescu said families interested in a musical trajectory can fill the house with music, find videos to watch together of particularly intriguing musicians and introduce singing and its musical fundamentals – holding a tune, hearing notes, high and low – before picking up an instrument. After that, the challenge becomes finding a discerning teacher who knows how to read a student.
“That is where the parents have to really do some research; I think it really determines the future, let’s say five years, of how the child is going to develop,” he said. “All of these elements have to be geared toward the fun of playing music, but you have to make sure the training is good.”
Getting better, together
Fiona Huang, who as a 13-year-old cellist was already in her fourth year at the Summer Music Institute, studies with a private teacher, played in school orchestra and participated in a regional orchestra as well, a practice she said seemed typical for students lucky enough to have access to the extra teaching, and seek opportunities to collaborate at a higher level. She recently started focusing on chamber music in lieu of orchestra through the California Music Preparatory Academy, which pairs up musicians with help from professional coaches.
For Huang, summer music programs allow her to play for new teachers and hear new opinions, as well as find friendships with peers who have pursued playing at a similar level.
“I think it’s good to be around people who are better than you because you get more motivation to be better yourself,” she said.
At CSMA’s intensive, Huang said, “it wasn’t competitive, it was actually really nice – everybody was trying to get better and help each other out.”
Huang reminisced about a moment last summer when a teacher told her that the most important part of the music “is the time in between the notes.”
“I was supposed to make it not so everything was the same. The timing of how every note falls into position should be different, notes might be a longer time from one to another, and notes might need to be a little faster,” she said. “I think that the technical, it should be drilled in every day to make sure you’re right, and the creative – you work on it every day to make it different. It’s kind of hard to explain, and also hard to do.” J
For more information, visit arts4all.org/camps-workshops/summer-music-workshops/music-at-tateuchi.