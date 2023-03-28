Yumie Britt

Photo Courtesy of Yumie Britt

Los Altos resident Yumie Britt, at her house in the Santa Cruz Mountains, counts her days practicing yoga.

Yumie Britt, a Los Altos resident who celebrated practicing 1,000 days of yoga Feb. 27, said the regimen is more than physical. 

“For me, yoga is medicine,” she said. “It’s about mind, body, spirit. Everything is connected in your body, so it really requires everyday practice.” 

