A media company located in the heart of Silicon Valley may be an anomaly amid the high-tech hub, but employees of longtime local TV station KMVT 15 view their location as an opportunity to educate – and their young participants indicate that media may be changing but still taps into current human interests.
KMVT, the Mountain View-based nonprofit community media center, has been operating since 1982. It launched a one-week summer camp in 2005, teaching five kids what it’s like to work in a TV studio, that has since expanded into four distinct annual camps for youth ages 9-13 focusing on various aspects of media, including introductory and advanced studio courses, field production and claymation.
Bobby Chastain, executive director of KMVT, has seen the program grow since its inception, when he worked with the campers as a youth instructor.
“I’m a dad, so I know parents want their kids to have new experiences and learn things they’re not going to get just at school, so these specialty camps – like producing a TV show or learning clay animation – are something that young people wouldn’t otherwise be exposed to,” Chastain said. “You don’t want your kid to just be at home, watching YouTube all day or playing video games.”
Because of the pandemic, KMVT had to cut back its camps last summer, only offering its introductory and advanced studio courses and limiting each session to 10 students. A partnership with Midpen Media Center, a nonprofit community media center in neighboring Palo Alto, helped run KMVT’s studio classes, which provide students with the resources to create their own TV show.
“Kids are generally all over the place, but here they’re focused like lasers, and they’re very insistent on an idea,” said Daniel Negrete, a youth instructor at KMVT. “I’m always amazed by what they produce, and I’m even more amazed when they show their parents the equipment that they work with and how quickly they catch on to it.”
Experiential learning
Chastain and Negrete agree the most rewarding part of their job is seeing the campers gain an appreciation for the nuances of the field, oftentimes coming back to KMVT to volunteer, intern or produce their own show as part of KMVT’s public access programming.
The KMVT camps influenced Alex Lo, a current NBC News network assignment desk researcher and producer, to pursue a career in media. Lo was a camper, intern and executive producer at KMVT.
Interns at KMVT are typically 16-20 years old and receive a paid stipend. One of two interns last summer, Anya Warrier, heard about the internship from her cousin, who interned at KMVT before attending film school. Although Warrier, 17, doesn’t intend to enroll in film school after graduating from high school, she said she wanted to learn about film.
“I never would have learned how to operate actual studio cameras without this camp,” she said. “My favorite part has been the kids – they’re so energetic all of the time and they’re super creative. We have to do TV shows, and they come up with their own skits, and they’re always completely out of this world, nothing I would ever have imagined.”
Brandon Wong, a 12-year-old first-time KMVT camper, said he was initially wary of attending the camp because he didn’t know anything about film, but once he started the camp sessions, he discovered how much fun they are.
KMVT hopes to resume its winter and spring camps in February and April at its new location at 2500 Old Middlefield Way in Mountain View, while still keeping its office space at Midpen Media Center. Camp organizers are looking to update their curriculum by adding topics such as social media creation, livestreaming and podcasting to the camps. As the offerings expand, KMVT hopes to partner with other locations and increase after-school programs. J
To register for a KMVT 15 camp, apply to be an intern and sign up to volunteer, visit kmvt15.org.