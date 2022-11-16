stamps

Creating simple stamps from potatoes is a fun project for all ages.

While one can wrap a gift using a store-bought roll of decorative paper or a gift bag, it’s more personal and eco-friendly to go the homemade route.

A simple but beautiful custom presentation using a few items found around the house – or neighborhood – makes the occasion even more fun and festive.

