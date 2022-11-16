While one can wrap a gift using a store-bought roll of decorative paper or a gift bag, it’s more personal and eco-friendly to go the homemade route.
A simple but beautiful custom presentation using a few items found around the house – or neighborhood – makes the occasion even more fun and festive.
Bringing the outdoors in
For the natural look, start scouting out materials during walks. Gather a nice assortment of greenery (for example, evergreens or colorful dried leaves, pine cones) to choose from.
Create a paper band (tape or staple it closed on the back) and top it with selected pieces from your collection.
Tie twine or raffia around the top of a bottle of wine and tuck in a few
sprigs of redwood or other local evergreen – you might even tie on a pine cone or two.
Collage
Many people receive packets of holiday cards from various charities, or have leftovers from previous years – these can become beautiful decorations on gifts. Simply cut out designs from unused or recycled holiday cards and paste on a plain bag or box with glue-stick or other adhesive.
Stamping and painting
Remember those childhood potato-stamping projects? Why not try them again?
“Easy-carve” rubber-stamping material is also readily available (if short on vegetables).
Cut a potato in half or into thick slices. Free-carve with a knife (be careful!), or press a small cookie cutter into the cut potato and cut around it. Paint onto the design and stamp away on kraft paper, paper grocery bags or plain boxes.
For the artistic types, paint whatever pleases – holiday designs or abstract – directly on your package.
Bright and shiny
Tie a shiny ornament or two onto your bow.
Is there a box of old tangled Christmas lights in your garage? If they’re beyond repair, cut off a piece of them to circle around your gift box. Tape together on the bottom of the box.
