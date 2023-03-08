As an early childhood educator, I am a strong proponent of teaching early literacy skills.
I’d like to tell my kindergarten students they were creating magic when applying the skills into practice. These were “teachable moments,” where after learning a concept, it would finally click and they would be able to demonstrate their learning. I experienced a similar “aha” moment with my daughter recently when she learned to write her name.
It started with her wanting to learn the letters in her name a few months ago. We started with the first letter, and she quickly learned that “C” is for Chloé. From there, it trickled into something similar: words with the same letter and then other letters in her name. I provided my daughter with opportunities to practice her new skills informally throughout the day.
Then, a few weeks ago, she was sitting at her working table drawing a picture and began to dictate the letters of her name all by herself. She came to me and said, “Look, Mama! I wrote my name!” It was one of the most memorable moments I’ve experienced as a parent. Just like my students, she was able to take her prior knowledge and assemble it together.
Following are some ways parents can incorporate early literacy learning in everyday activities with young ones.
Stickers and sensory bins
When my daughter first showed interest in letters, I wanted her to be engaged while learning and become familiar with the physical shape and movement of writing letters. Sensory activities are great for practicing fine motor skills and learning the shape of each letter.
One activity I did was write her name with a pen, and then take stickers and stick them along each line. I also did this with other simple words, such as “Mama” and “Papa,” and some of her interests, including “moon” and “stars.”
Another sensory activity parents can do is set up a sensory bin with rice and have children trace the letters or include items inside that start with the same letter (for example, “C” for “Carrot,” “Cabbage,” “Crayon”). This helps develop vocabulary skills as well as phonemic awareness.
As a lexophile, I enjoy word search puzzles. I also love having my daughter involved in my interests. I recently printed a word search and my daughter was curious about it. I thought it would be fun to make it more applicable for her, and have her do her own version – a word search of letters. We started with the letters she knows, like “C” for “Chloé.” I had her circle any “C”s she found in one color. Then I asked her what other letters she saw. This activity helps build letter-awareness and other essential skills.
Reading books
When I was teaching in the classroom, I made sure to allot at least 20 minutes a day to reading. I’d either read a book to my class or they would read books to themselves (or a partner). I do the same with my daughter at home.
Books help develop other early literacy skills, such as sequencing (what happens first, second and last) and print awareness (pointing to letters and words in a book). This will trickle into learning sight words as kids get older.
Picture books are also a great way to develop narrative skills and support imaginary play. An example would be asking your child an open-ended questions such as: What do you see on this page?
Nature and the outdoors
Children can learn so much from being outdoors. One of the games we like to play when walking home from school is spot the letter, shape or number. Similar to I Spy, we search for things in that category. This also helps build print awareness – and helps recognize and be aware of words and letters all around us.
Sometimes, I like to challenge her a little bit by asking her to create her own letters. For example, there is a park with a sandbox that we visit after school. We often build letters out of rocks, sand, sticks or anything else that we might find. It’s amazing to see what she comes up with.
Children are like sponges. Parents, educators and caregivers can guide them and be facilitators in their learning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments