Learning with letters

When Ellie Angel's daughter first showed interest in letters, she wanted the youngster to be engaged while learning and become familiar with the physical shape and movement of writing letters.

 Ellie Angel/Special to the Town Crier

As an early childhood educator, I am a strong proponent of teaching early literacy skills.

I’d like to tell my kindergarten students they were creating magic when applying the skills into practice. These were “teachable moments,” where after learning a concept, it would finally click and they would be able to demonstrate their learning. I experienced a similar “aha” moment with my daughter recently when she learned to write her name.

