L os Altos Hills resident Karen Smith has been creating festive holiday centerpieces for the Kiwanis Club of Los Altos’ Christmas tree lot for more than 20 years.
The lot is the Kiwanis Club’s main fundraiser, and proceeds from sales of trees, wreaths and centerpieces enable the club to give back to the community in many ways. The club’s activities include hosting the annual Los Altos Kiwanis Pet Parade and the Kiwanis Special Games, as well as providing a variety of grants and scholarships.
A Kiwanis Club member since 1990, Smith said the centerpiece idea was born of leftover Christmas trees from the lot.
“Maybe 28 years ago, the Kiwanis Club was involved with Silicon Valley Bowl for local junior colleges, and they wanted arrangements on the tables,” she said. “We had trees, so we took what wasn’t used at the tree lot (and made centerpieces).”
They were a hit, and continue to be. Now, the group normally sells 50-75 of them each holiday season.
“Hopefully, it enhances what we do at the tree lot,” Smith said.
For materials, Smith noted the “luxury of having the greens there,” which usually becomes the basis for the creations. Preferring a natural look, she often incorporates pinecones, as well as “Christmas-y balls and other things I’ve procured during the year.”
The bases range from glass vases to baskets, lined to make them leak-proof.
In addition to selling them on the tree lot, Smith fills special orders, and customers often bring back baskets from previous years to have redone.
“One of our members brings me a couple of containers that are special to her, and quite old,” she said.
She welcomes contributions of baskets and vases, noting that “it makes me more creative when I use something I haven’t used before.”
The process is a labor of love for Smith, and she tries to keep her styles fresh by keeping up with current decorating trends.
“I enjoy working with my hands and creating,” she said. “Usually it’s going to add to the holiday decor of someone’s home.”
It’s a lot of work for one person, and Smith said she’d welcome help.
“If a new member has some interest, I could use a hand,” she said.
Holiday wreaths are another big seller at the Kiwanis lot, and as they arrive pre-made and already attractive, all Smith needs to do is add a festive bow. Starting in early November, while her husband watches football games on TV, Smith makes up to 400 bows for the wreaths, as well as smaller ones for centerpieces.
Blossom Buddies
Blossom Buddies is another project for which Smith offers her time and creativity. Donated flowers from stores, or leftover from weddings, funerals, bar mitzvahs and bat mitzvahs, are artfully arranged and distributed to places where they will brighten someone’s day, including Los Altos Sub-acute and Rehabilitation Center, the VA hospitals in Menlo Park and Palo Alto, and Palo Alto Commons.
“That’s my Monday,” she said. “We work at a gal’s home here in the Hills. … It feels good to be able to do that.”
Smith said Blossom Buddies could use more flower donations, as well as small- to medium-sized vases.
