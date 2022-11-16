Kiwanis wreaths by Karen Smith

The sale of centerpieces and wreaths supports the Kiwanis Club's philanthropic activities.

 Photos courtesy of Karen Smith.

L os Altos Hills resident Karen Smith has been creating festive holiday centerpieces for the Kiwanis Club of Los Altos’ Christmas tree lot for more than 20 years.

The lot is the Kiwanis Club’s main fundraiser, and proceeds from sales of trees, wreaths and centerpieces enable the club to give back to the community in many ways. The club’s activities include hosting the annual Los Altos Kiwanis Pet Parade and the Kiwanis Special Games, as well as providing a variety of grants and scholarships.

