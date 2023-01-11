goldeneagle.jpg

Golden Eagle campers, grouped by age, rotate through seven activity stations each day doing a mix of games and sports, with a sprinkling of dance and crafts.

 Photo by Eric Davidove

The Lodge family started the Golden Eagle Summer Sports Camp 39 years ago as an all-day program located at Los Altos High School for kids ages 5-13. The play-based camp, which lets campers try out many sports rather than specializing in any one area, has also opened a location at Homestead High School.

Carly and Stefaan Lodge, a married couple who are the second generation to run the camp, form each group of approximately a dozen kids based on age, paired with a counselor and a junior counselor. Some kids come for a week, others for most of the summer. Veterans learn the routine and adopt Golden Eagle traditions, including a semi-mythical record book for legendary camper feats. For the Lodges, it’s a perk of the camp that it doesn’t tailor itself to ultimately winning your kid a college athletic scholarship – it’s a purely play-based opportunity for children to come home exhausted at the end of the day.

Long-running Golden Eagle traditions continue each summer while the family-run summer camp adds new games to the classics.
Eliza Ridgeway edits the Food & Wine, Camps, Bridal, Celebrations and Beyond the Classroom sections at the Town Crier, as well as reporting for all sections of the paper.

