Hope's Corner gifts

Volunteers help parents choose from an array of gifts.

 Photo courtesy of Hope's Corner.

In the third week of December, the Trinity Church sanctuary transforms into a wonderland of holiday gifts.

The Hope’s Corner Holiday Sharing Event, run by Mountain View-based nonprofit Hope’s Corner, is the organization’s way to bring more joy to the holidays by collecting and disbursing gifts to families who may not be able to afford them.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.