W e all go through it: a celebration of some sort – a holiday or special gathering. The decorating is done, the food cooked (or brought, or delivered or picked up), the table set. But something’s missing.
Someone is missing.
Whether that someone has died or is seriously ill and unable to be there, there is a void. Can it be filled? Should it be? Should a place setting be laid out in their usual spot? Or some memento placed there? Or should they be honored in some other way?
My mother died shortly after Thanksgiving last year – thankfully, she was able to make it to the table for one last gathering, even if she only managed a few bites of some old favorites.
After her small memorial Mass in mid-December, we brought home the photos of her that we had displayed at the church and put them in the dining room. She looked beautiful – bundled up on a chilly day in Carmel; in summer attire in Newport harbor; in an off-white dress and turquoise shawl at her son’s wedding – and always a big smile.
The photos were still there on a side table in the dining room as I set the table for Christmas – I left them where they were. To be sure, Christmas wasn’t a grand affair last year; it was a very quiet one. Christmas decor was minimal – just a few Nativity scenes inside and some big colored balls hung from the redwood tree in the front yard.
But gather again as a family we did – for Chef Chu’s takeout on Christmas Eve – minus Mom, but with her photos watching over us, as we know she is still.
This year, even though the house has been sold, we will still gather together – elsewhere. We will make sure there is a nice photo of Mom in the room. She’s still very much with us, even as life goes on.
Conversations will surely turn, as they did last year, to how kind and generous and fun she was.
Remember how (in our adult years) she always had a mini-Christmas stocking at each place setting with a scratch-off ticket inside?
Remember the English trifles, the eggnog, the ice cream snowballs, the Yorkshire pudding?
Remember the Christmas crackers with the silly jokes and surprises inside, and how Mom and I would be the only ones wearing the paper hats?
Remember the Christmas trees, the stockings, the poinsettias, the gifts – always something warm and cozy like a robe or a sweater?
Yes.
Yes.
