The holidays are near, and so are the many related celebrations coming to the Los Altos area.
A list of local holiday activities, performances, and events follows.
Family Fun Days
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 19 (Giving Thanks) and Dec. 10 (Winter Wonderland)
Los Altos Community Center
The Los Altos Parks and Recreation division partners with the Los Altos Library to host holiday-themed games, crafts, movies and read-alouds for local families. Admission is free.
For more information, visit tinyurl.com/yc4393dt.
‘The Nutcracker’
Nov. 25-27, Dec. 9-11, Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts
For their annual holiday production, local ballet schools Pacific Ballet Academy and Western Ballet both perform “The Nutcracker.”
Pacific Ballet Academy: 6 p.m. Nov. 25, 1 and 6 p.m. Nov. 26, noon (act one children’s show) and 2 p.m. Nov. 27 (act two sensory-friendly show).
Western Ballet: 7 p.m. Dec. 9, 1 and 7 p.m. Dec. 10, 1 p.m. Dec. 11.
Tickets are $30-$43.
For more information, visit pacificballet.org or westernballet.org.
Festival of Lights Parade
6-8 p.m. Nov. 27, Los Altos
For the 44th year, the Festival of Lights Parade features seasonal floats, decorations, live music and costumed characters. Staged for both children and adults alike, the tradition draws large crowds to downtown Los Altos. Admission is free.
For more information, visit losaltosparade.org.
‘Little Shop of Horrors’
Nov. 30 through Dec. 24, Lucie Stern Theatre, Palo Alto
TheatreWorks brings horror to the holidays with its production of “Little Shop of Horrors.” The show will be available to watch with audio descriptions, open captioning, ASL interpretation and assistive listening devices; sensory-friendly performances are planned.
For tickets, times and more information, visit tinyurl.com/bde9aub2.
Holiday Tree Lighting
6-8 p.m. Dec. 1, Veterans Community Plaza, Los Altos
The Los Altos annual Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony comes first, then performances of holiday classics from local choral groups, followed by a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.
‘The Christmas Ballet’
7:30 p.m. Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec 3, 2 p.m. Dec. 5
Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts
Smuin Contemporary Ballet stages its two-act performance of “The Christmas Ballet,” featuring classical and contemporary dances set to holiday music. Tickets start at $59, with discounts available for students.
For tickets, times and more information, visit tinyurl.com/36befzs.
Holiday Barn Lighting
2-5 p.m. Dec. 4, Westwind Community Barn, Los Altos Hills
Westwind Community Barn hosts a family-friendly afternoon featuring holiday games, crafts, face painting, pony rides and a petting zoo. Following an appearance by Santa, the countdown to light up the barn begins at 5 p.m. Admission is free.
For more information, visit tinyurl.com/mrx72dzw.
Holiday Market
4-8 p.m. Dec. 8 and 15, Los Altos
The Los Altos Village Association hosts a holiday-themed shopping event in downtown Los Altos with live music and seasonal decor. Food and drinks will be provided by local farmers’ market vendors. Admission is free.
Pictures with Santa
2-4 p.m. Dec. 10, Enchanté Boutique Hotel, Los Altos
Santa stops in downtown Los Altos to take selfies with kids of all ages at an event organized by the Los Altos Village Association. Admission is free.
‘Chanticleer Christmas’
7:30 p.m. Dec. 15, Memorial Church, Stanford University
San Francisco men’s chorus Chanticleer presents its annual “Chanticleer Christmas,” featuring classical, jazz and popular holiday carols. Tickets start at $72, with discounts available for children and Stanford students and employees.
For tickets and more information, visit live.stanford.edu/calendar.
‘Snow Queen’
7 p.m. Dec. 16, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17, 3 p.m. Dec. 18
Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts
Local dance academy Bayer Ballet stages its annual production of “The Snow Queen.” The ballet is a two-hour performance about Gerda’s journey to save her brother. The production is appropriate for all ages.
Tickets start at $38.
For tickets and more information, visit bayerballet.com.
Caroling in the Hills
7:30-9 p.m. Dec. 20, Los Altos Hills Town Hall Council Chambers
Bringing the holiday spirit to Los Altos Hills neighborhoods, carolers will meet at town hall before setting out for caroling on the nearby pathways. Food and drinks will be served; warm clothes are recommended. Participation is free.
For more information, call Scott Vanderlip at (650) 793-0475 or email scott@inet-sciences.com.
New Year’s Hike/Walk
1 p.m. Jan. 1, Los Altos Hills
The Los Altos Hills Pathways Committee hosts the annual New Year’s Hike/Walks, exploring off-road routes through the Los Altos Hills area. While paths of varied length and difficulty are offered, strollers are not recommended due to the steep terrain. Participation is free and open to all ages.
For more information and updates, visit losaltoshills.ca.gov.
